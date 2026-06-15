Crestcom LEADER Program Once Again Earns Gold Seal Accreditation from the Canadian Construction Association

Leadership development program continues to support Canada's construction professionals through recognized Gold Seal professional development credits

Gold Seal represents excellence, professionalism, and a commitment to continuous improvement. We are proud that Crestcom LEADER has once again earned Gold Seal approval.” — Mike Lorenz, Authorized Business Owner

ONTARIO, CANADA, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crestcom Canada is proud to announce that the Crestcom LEADER program has once again been approved for Gold Seal credits through the Canadian Construction Association's (CCA) Gold Seal Certification Program.This renewed accreditation reinforces Crestcom's long-standing commitment to supporting leadership excellence within Canada's construction industry and reflects the continued value of the Crestcom LEADER program as a recognized professional development resource for construction leaders across the country.The Gold Seal Certification Program is Canada's national standard for excellence in construction management and recognizes professionals who demonstrate leadership, competency, and a commitment to continuous professional development. Through this renewed approval, eligible participants who complete the Crestcom LEADER program may earn Gold Seal credits while developing critical leadership and management skills that help strengthen teams, improve performance, and support organizational growth."We are honoured that the Crestcom LEADER program has once again been recognized by the Canadian Construction Association's Gold Seal Program," said Mike Gibson, Authorized Business Owner. "This renewed approval demonstrates the ongoing relevance of leadership development within the construction industry and reinforces the importance of helping current and future leaders build the skills necessary to succeed in increasingly complex environments."As Canada's construction industry continues to face workforce challenges including succession planning, talent retention, leadership readiness, and increasing project complexity, organizations are investing more heavily in leadership development as a strategic advantage. Employers are recognizing that technical expertise alone is no longer enough; strong leadership capabilities are essential to retaining talent, improving communication, increasing accountability, and building resilient organizations.The Crestcom LEADER program provides a comprehensive 12-month leadership development experience that combines facilitated learning, workplace application, peer collaboration, coaching, and accountability. Participants immediately apply leadership concepts within their organizations, helping create measurable improvements in communication, decision-making, delegation, team performance, and workplace culture.Unlike traditional training events that focus primarily on knowledge transfer, Crestcom LEADER is designed to create lasting behavioural change through practical application and ongoing reinforcement. This approach aligns closely with the Gold Seal Program's commitment to continuous professional development and industry excellence."The construction industry has always been built on developing skilled professionals," Gibson added. "Today, that development must include leadership capability. Organizations that intentionally invest in leadership development create stronger career pathways, improve employee retention, strengthen succession planning, and position themselves for long-term success. We are proud to continue supporting those objectives through our ongoing Gold Seal accreditation."For construction employers, the renewed accreditation provides an opportunity to align leadership development initiatives with employee career advancement while supporting workforce development, retention, and organizational performance. It also reinforces Crestcom's role as a trusted leadership development partner helping construction organizations build the next generation of industry leaders.About Crestcom CanadaCrestcom Canada delivers award-winning leadership and management development programs that help organizations improve performance through stronger leadership. Crestcom's proven development process combines live facilitated learning, workplace application, coaching, accountability, and reinforcement to create lasting behavioural change and measurable business results.About Crestcom LEADERCrestcom LEADER is a comprehensive 12-month leadership development program designed to help managers and emerging leaders strengthen critical leadership competencies including communication, accountability, delegation, conflict resolution, decision-making, emotional intelligence, coaching, change leadership, and team performance.About Gold Seal CertificationThe Gold Seal Certification Program, administered by the Canadian Construction Association, is Canada's national certification standard for construction management professionals. The program promotes excellence, professionalism, and continuous learning across the construction industry while supporting career advancement and workforce development.

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