School Nutrition Advocates Urge Greater Support for School Meals

Child nutrition staff at Auburn City Schools (AL) prepare entree salads for school lunch. Auburn City Schools (AL) student in the lunch line. School lunch at Auburn City Schools (AL).

A bipartisan Congressional briefing highlighted the importance of school meals to students and families to mark the National School Lunch Act 80th anniversary.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating the 80th anniversary of the National School Lunch Act, school nutrition advocates met with key Congressional leaders today to call for increased support to sustain school meal programs. As USDA prepares to align school nutrition standards with the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs), advocates touted the benefits of investing in school kitchen equipment and staffing to expand scratch meal preparation and cited the higher cost of fresh, local foods.

The School Nutrition Association (SNA) and the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, joined by partner organizations, hosted a bipartisan Congressional briefing highlighting the importance of school meals to students and families. The organizations then met with Senate appropriators to discuss the need to increase investments in the programs.

During the briefing, two former USDA Deputy Under Secretaries for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services, Brandon Lipps (Trump Administration) and Cindy Long (Biden Administration) reflected on how school meal programs have evolved, from improving nutrition quality under current nutrition standards and expanding student access to healthy meals to the increased emphasis on fresh and scratch meal preparation.

SNA President Stephanie Dillard, MS, SNS, discussed current challenges for programs, sharing findings from SNA’s survey of school nutrition directors. “Food, labor, and equipment costs continue to rise. These pressures show up in real ways. Staffing shortages, aging kitchens, and difficult decisions about what schools can realistically offer. Despite these challenges, school meals remain one of the strongest nutrition investments we make in children.”

“Nutritious school meals play an essential role in helping students succeed, and addressing the challenges facing school kitchens today is critical to supporting the health and well-being of future generations,” said the Academy’s 2026-2027 President Tamara Randall, MS, RDN, LD, CDCES, FAND. “Marking eight decades of the National School Lunch Act shines a spotlight on the difference school meals have made for students in communities across the country.”

AASA, The School Superintendents Association, Chef Ann Foundation, Institute of Child Nutrition, National Farm to School Network, National Milk Producers Federation, Save the Children and Share our Strength joined today’s events. During Congressional meetings, advocates urged Congress to boost school meal program funding, protect and expand access to healthy school meals for all students and ensure updates to federal school nutrition standards are feasible for schools. Senate appropriators were also encouraged to increase funds for school nutrition equipment grants, farm to school programs, and the Institute of Child Nutrition.

Additional details:

School meals represent one of Congress’ greatest bipartisan achievements. On June 4, 1946, President Harry Truman signed the National School Lunch Act, establishing a permanent federal commitment to child nutrition, national security, and education. Eight decades later, the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs serve nearly 30 million students daily, fueling academic success, promoting life-long healthy eating habits and supporting working families.

Proven Results: Research shows school meals are the healthiest meals children consume. The Healthy Hunger Free-Kids Act of 2010 increased access to fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, while reducing calories, sodium and unhealthy fats. Schools now meet caps on added-sugar with additional sodium and sugar limits taking effect next year. Meanwhile, efforts like the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) have increased access to school meals across the country.

Current Reality: Rising Costs, Tight Budgets: According to a School Nutrition Association survey, despite success, school meal programs are under significant financial strain:

• 98% of school nutrition directors report challenges with food costs

• 95% report challenges with labor and equipment costs

• 70% say the federal reimbursement rate is insufficient to cover the cost of producing a school lunch

What’s on the Horizon? In the coming weeks, USDA is expected to release a proposed rule to align school meal standards with the 2025–2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. School nutrition professionals are eager to do what’s best for students and need additional support to expand scratch cooking and successfully implement new standards.

About School Nutrition Association:

The School Nutrition Association (SNA) is a national, non-profit professional organization representing 50,000 school nutrition professionals across the country. Founded in 1946, SNA and its members are dedicated to making healthy school meals and nutrition education available to all students. For more information on school meals, visit www.SchoolNutrition.org/SchoolMeals.

About The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics:

Representing more than 112,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving the nation's health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.

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