digi edZe Welcomes Yatin Kantak as Strategic Advisor

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Seasoned Global IT Executive with 33+ Years of Experience Joins to Accelerate Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- digi edZe, an innovative player in multicloud and AI solutions landscape, today announced the appointment of Mr. Yatin Kantak as an Advisor. Yatin brings over three decades of distinguished leadership in global IT sales and business development, and his appointment marks a pivotal step in digi edZe’s journey toward scaling its impact across Indian and global markets.About Yatin KantakYatin Kantak is a distinguished Global IT executive with a career spanning more than 33 years at the helm of large, multicultural sales teams in some of the world’s foremost technology corporations including Oracle, IBM, Tata Unisys, and others. Throughout this illustrious career, Yatin has consistently been at the forefront of high-growth opportunities within the software product space, whether kick-starting new sales teams, opening new geographies, or propelling businesses into their next phase of growth.Known for his ability to establish lasting relationships with customers, strategic partners, and industry influencers, Yatin’s unique strength lies in creating deep, enduring client relationships through his strategic shift for building and scaling businesses. He is regarded as a leading sales function individual from the front, inspiring teams and delivering impactful results.After an extraordinary corporate run, Yatin co-founded Lyncbiz Corporation, a venture dedicated to helping product and services startups define sales strategies tailored to the Indian marketspace. Lyncbiz has since become part of Softcell Technologies Global Pvt Ltd.He also founded Thinkstrat Global LLP, a premier IT consulting firm with a passion for transforming businesses through innovative solutions and strategic guidance.In His Own Words“Joining digi edZe as an Advisor is both an honour and an exciting opportunity. Multicloud and AI are the top-most transformative sectors of our time. digi edZe’s vision for reimagining enterprise transformation including breakthrough platforms like Chat4ED, an AI platform with extensive capabilities and potential deeply resonates with me. Over three decades of working with some of the world’s greatest technology organizations has taught me that sustainable business growth is built on three pillars: the right strategy, long-term and trustworthy relationships, and relentless execution. I look forward to bringing this experience to digi edZe, helping the team sharpen its go-to-market approach, build robust sales pipelines, and forge the partnerships that will define its next chapter of growth. This is a commitment to helping the company to realize its full potential.”With Yatin Kantak as a Strategic Advisor, digi edZe gains access to a wealth of expertise in enterprise strategy, partner ecosystem development, and market expansion, capabilities that are critical as the company looks to scale its solutions across India and beyond. His network across IT, HealthTech, and startup ecosystems will open doors to new collaboration and growth opportunities.“Yatin Kantak taking the advisory position at digi edZe will be a remarkable journey for us. As we accelerate our go-to-market strategy in the defined segments, our multicloud innovation with Enterprise Digital Brain and Chat4ED, and his expertise would help us accelerate developing scalable, trust-driven business. His amazing track record is a signature step for us to commit to building a world-class organization,” says Satyendra Pasalapudi, Global CEO of digi edZe.We are committed to building a strong advisory board of industry stalwarts, and the addition of Yatin Kantak reinforces the company’s ambition to be a category-defining force in the cloud and AI space.About digi edZedigi edZe is a forward-thinking multi-cloud and AI consulting firm headquartered in Hyderabad, with operations across India, the Middle East, and the United States. Founded by ex-Oracle leaders, the firm partners with enterprises on Oracle/OCI migrations, multi-cloud FinOps, managed services, and the deployment of agentic AI through its proprietary dZ Suite.

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