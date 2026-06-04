Influential Women Spotlights Executive Coach Amber Bradbury on Navigating Midlife and Career Transitions with Purpose

TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former Global HR Director Blends 23 Years of Corporate Leadership with Whole-Person Coaching to Help Women and Leaders Reclaim Clarity and ConfidenceFort Worth, Texas – Influential Women has officially spotlighted Amber Bradbury, an accomplished Career, Leadership, and Whole Life Coach, honoring her decades of corporate impact and her transformative approach to personal and professional development. As the Founder of PeopleFirst HR Partners and its coaching division, Whole Life Coaching, Bradbury leverages over 23 years of executive Human Resources experience to guide professionals, corporate leaders, and women in midlife through pivotal seasons of change.Whether navigating career pivots, leadership challenges, burnout, or major life milestones, Bradbury’s work is rooted in the belief that transitions are powerful catalysts for growth when met with the right strategy and self-awareness.“Some of life’s hardest seasons teach us the most about resilience, empathy, and what truly matters,” said Amber Bradbury. “My goal is to help people cut through the noise, find clarity in those complex moments, reconnect with their foundational strengths, and move forward with absolute confidence.”Before expanding full-time into coaching, Bradbury built an illustrious career in HR leadership across highly competitive industries, including FinTech, oil and gas, healthcare, and technology. She has held high-profile senior roles, including HR Director at Priceline, Global Head of HR at ION Group, and Head of HR for Compass Production Partners. Over the course of her corporate tenure, she successfully supported more than 12,000 employees across 53 countries—spearheading global HR transformations, massive mergers and acquisitions, organizational redesigns, and corporate culture overhauls.Today, Bradbury translates that heavy-hitting corporate expertise into highly personalized coaching. Her practice serves a dual purpose: equipping executives with tactical leadership development, resume positioning, and interview strategy, while simultaneously championing women navigating the unique complexities of midlife.As a coach, Bradbury is deeply passionate about supporting women facing the intersection of career reinvention, menopause, caregiving, grief, empty nesting, or burnout. Having earned her own degree later in life while balancing a family and full-time work, Bradbury understands firsthand that growth is rarely linear.Her holistic coaching philosophy bridges the gap between high-level business strategy and deep human connection, offering clients a safe space to pause, reflect, and design an actionable plan aligned with their true values.Beyond her professional practice, Bradbury is a dedicated advocate for community health and resilience. For more than two decades, she has served as a team captain for the Susan G. Komen 3-Day, raising more than $200,000 to support breast cancer research, patient care, and survivor services—a cause deeply personal to her own family health experiences.Bradbury is currently welcoming new coaching clients, corporate consulting partnerships, and speaking engagements focused on resilience, reinvention, women’s leadership, and navigating life transitions.Learn More about Amber Bradbury:To read her full feature, visit her Influential Women Profile. To learn more about her services, visit Whole Life Coaching or connect with her on LinkedIn.Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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