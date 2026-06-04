Secretary of State Cord Byrd encourages participation in America250FL

For Immediate Release

Thursday, June 4, 2026

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. –

With just one month until the commemoration of America’s 250th Anniversary, Secretary of State Cord Byrd is reminding Floridians there is still time to participate.

“America250FL is a once in a lifetime opportunity for every Floridian to engage in our shared history and learn about the leaders who have shaped our state and country,” said Secretary of State Cord Byrd. “Whether exploring our historic destinations, visiting our new Founding Father statues, or attending a local celebration, you can make this historic year even more memorable by visiting America250FL.com.”

Founding Father Statues

As part of America250FL, Florida has unveiled statues of the nation’s Founding Fathers including George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe, Alexander Hamilton and James Madison. Statues of Calvin Coolidge, Ronald Reagan and Frederick Douglass have also been installed around the state.

America250FL Commemorative Prints

Florida’s History Shop is offering commemorative prints from the Department of State’s Division of Library and Information Services showcasing the state’s history and founding. The prints comprise several historic documents including a 1582 map of La Florida and an 1836 map titled, “Tanner’s Florida.” Prints of the Florida Constitution preamble from 1838 and 1885 are also available along with Gideon’s Writ of Habeas Corpus from the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark case, Gideon v. Wainwright. The limited-edition giclee prints are available from Florida’s History Shop here: Florida's History Shop

America250FL Road Trip

The Florida Department of Transportation established the America250FL Road Trip to encourage residents and visitors to explore more than 100 historically significant sites across all 67 counties. Each location includes on-site signage and is featured in a companion Road Trip Guidebook.

Florida Freedom Tour

The Florida Freedom Tour, a mobile history museum, is traveling throughout the state this summer. The tour features two repurposed 18-wheelers transformed into traveling museums, showcasing exhibits and artifacts from the Museum of Florida History.

Florida Docuseries

Florida’s history of contributions to our national story is told in a docuseries produced by Visit Florida. The seven-episode series highlights key locations and moments that have shaped our state.

America250FL Special Edition Map

The Florida Department of Transportation released a special America250FL edition of the Florida Official Transportation Map, a printed version of its annual statewide map, featuring key historical destinations and safety messaging tied to the commemoration. The map is available at the Florida State Capitol Visitor Center, Welcome Centers, interstate rest areas, and Florida’s Turnpike service plazas.

Two Curated Playlists

An America250FL themed playlist is available on Spotify, drawing from the rich musical traditions found in Florida. Spotlighting Florida artists like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Florida Georgia Line, John Anderson, and Ray Charles this playlist covers it all.

In addition, travelers who pick up the America250FL Special Edition Map can access a curated patriotic playlist featuring iconic American music that captures the spirit of freedom.

America250FL Golf Trail

Play on history as part of Florida’s America 250 Golf Trail featuring some of the state’s historic courses. The Florida Department of Transportation curated collection of historic sites and state parks highlighting Florida’s history called the America 250 Florida Road Trip.

Florida’s Freedom Forever Trail

The Florida Department of Transportation opened Florida’s Freedom Forever Trail at the Interstate 75 Welcome Center in Hamilton County. The trail features 27 flags representing Florida as the 27th state and highlights key moments in American history, including the signing of the United States Constitution, Florida’s statehood, and the Apollo 11 Moon Landing. Interactive elements encourage engagement at each stop.

For more events and to learn how you can participate, visit America250FL.com.

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About America 250 Florida

This year, Florida is undergoing an initiative to honor the individuals who shaped our nation over the past 250 years and to preserve America’s civic pride and heritage for future generations. America 250 Florida marks the state’s official observance of America’s Semiquincentennial and will host and help sponsor special events throughout the year for Floridians from all corners of the state to enjoy. Floridians can find information on events, exhibits, heritage sites, and participation opportunities at America250FL.com, the state’s official hub for the Semiquincentennial celebration.