Trail Bike Crash with Injury in Temple

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Travis Johnson

603-352-9669

June 4, 2026

Temple, NH – Just after 6:00 p.m. on June 3, 2026, New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were contacted by New Hampshire State Police Dispatch regarding a trail bike crash on private property in the town of Temple. Members with Temple Fire and Rescue, New Ipswich Fire Department, Peterborough Fire and Rescue, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Temple-Greenville Police Department, and a Conservation Officer with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded.

Upon investigation, it was determined that a 14-year-old male from Temple was operating a trail bike on property belonging to his family when he lost control of his bike on a straight but uneven section of the trail. As a result, the operator unintentionally activated the throttle, which caused acceleration and collision with a tree on the right side of the trail. The operator fell off bike after the collision and was discovered by members of his family on the ground next to it after yelling for help. That family member then called 911.

The operator was transported by an ambulance from Peterborough Fire and Rescue to Elliot Hospital in Manchester for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The operator was wearing a helmet and other appropriate riding gear at the time of the incident. It appears that operator inexperience with a new trail bike was the primary cause of the crash.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind OHRV operators to operate with care while enjoying New Hampshire’s riding opportunities.