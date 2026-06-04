Registration Opens for This Fall’s Becoming an Outdoors Woman Weekend Beginning at 8:00 a.m. on June 16

CONTACT:

Madeline Zukowski (603) 271-0495

Lisa Collins: (603) 271-3212

June 4, 2026

Concord, NH – Women interested in learning outdoor skills in a beautiful setting can sign up for this fall’s Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Weekend Workshop, which will take place September 11–13 at Camp Robindel on Lake Winnipesaukee in Moultonborough, NH. The registration fee of $395 includes two nights of lodging, all meals, instruction, and equipment use. Participants must be age 18 or older.

Attendees will select one class during each of the four sessions from more than 30 different outdoor skills workshops including archery, fishing, fly fishing, plant identification, field dressing game, hiking, kayaking, rifle, shotgun, nature photography, outdoor survival, campfire cooking, map and compass, and more.

Registration for the 2026 Fall Weekend starts on Tuesday, June 16 at 8:00 a.m. and will be an entirely online process. To register, visit nhbow.com; classes fill quickly and are on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration closes July 27. The last day to cancel and receive a partial refund is July 13.

New Hampshire’s BOW Program is co-sponsored by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (www.wildnh.com) and the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation (www.nhwf.org).