Hiossen Marks 20th Anniversary by Expanding Global Business Infrastructure

Hiossen’s new headquarters located in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, USA. Expanded Hiossen U.S. production facility designed to increase annual manufacturing capacity

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Hiossen marks its 20th anniversary this year, the global dental implant company has announced the expansion of its U.S. manufacturing operations and business infrastructure to support growing demand in the North American market. The company recently expanded its Pennsylvania production facility, increasing annual manufacturing capacity to up to 7 million sets, while also strengthening its U.S.-based clinical education and operational capabilities through the relocation of its American headquarters.Founded in Pennsylvania in 2006 by global dental company Osstem Implant, Hiossen provides products and services related to dental implant systems, digital dentistry, dental equipment and materials, and clinical education programs. The company operates education and sales networks in more than 40 countries and supplies products to over 70 countries through its global distribution network.In June 2023, Hiossen received the prestigious President’s “E” Award, a recognition presented by the U.S. government to companies that contribute significantly to export growth. The U.S. Department of Commerce recognized Hiossen for its continued export growth, investment in U.S.-based manufacturing infrastructure, quality competitiveness, clinical education initiatives, and job creation efforts. The award further strengthened the company’s brand credibility and global competitiveness in the North American market.Hiossen has also completed the expansion of its implant manufacturing facility in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to meet growing global demand. The production area increased from 26,000 to 39,000 square feet, while annual production capacity expanded from 2.5 million sets up to 7 million sets.The Philadelphia plant operates an integrated manufacturing system in which the entire production process, from raw material intake to final shipment, is conducted locally within the United States. The expanded facility features precision CNC machining equipment and advanced temperature control systems (CRAC units), further strengthening supply stability and product quality through manufacturing environments that comply with global quality standards, including U.S. FDA, European MDR, and ISO 13485 certifications.Since entering the U.S. market in 2006, Hiossen has achieved double-digit average annual growth for 20 consecutive years, establishing itself as one of the leading suppliers in the North American dental implant market.In addition, the company recently completed the relocation of its U.S. corporate headquarters to Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. The new headquarters is a multifunctional facility equipped with administrative and educational capabilities and will serve as a central hub for global operations and customer support across the North American market.Beyond product supply, Hiossen continues to expand its clinical education initiatives through close collaboration with local dental professionals. Through its flagship education program, AIC (Advanced Dental Implant Research & Education Center), the company provides hands-on training tailored to regional clinical environments and market needs while strengthening its global education network through the exchange of expertise in digital dentistry and implant procedures.“Hiossen has built a stable supply system over the past 20 years through extensive local manufacturing experience and strong quality management capabilities in the North American market,” said Choi Young, CEO of Hiossen. “We will continue to strengthen our production and quality competitiveness while expanding educational and academic collaboration with dental professionals to further enhance our responsiveness in the North American market and reinforce our global business competitiveness.”To learn more, visit: https://hiossen.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.