Institutional Real Estate, Inc. and Agentic Assets Announce Strategic Partnership

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Institutional Real Estate, Inc. (IREI), a B2B media and knowledge company serving the global institutional real estate investment community, and Agentic Assets LLC today announced the formation of a strategic partnership.Agentic Assets is the developer of two purpose-built AI platforms for commercial real estate professionals: Corbis™ and EQUIRE™ Under the terms of the partnership, Agentic Assets will become a sponsor of all IREI publications.In turn, IREI will work closely with Agentic Assets to build and strengthen the company's brand identity within the institutional investment and private wealth advisory markets, while actively connecting the firm's founding principals with key decision makers across both communities.Partnership DetailsThe relationship brings together two organizations that share a commitment to equipping commercial real estate professionals with intelligence they can trust and act upon.Agentic Assets will gain repeat exposure to IREI's global readership. IREI’s readership delivers one of the most concentrated global audiences of institutional investment managers, allocators and wealth advisers.The relationship also will enable IREI to offer its readers direct access to a new generation of purpose-built AI research and deal acquisition tools grounded in academic rigor."The emergence of academically grounded, purpose-built AI for commercial real estate represents a meaningful inflection point for our industry," said Geoffrey Dohrmann, founder, chairman and CEO of Institutional Real Estate, Inc. "Agentic Assets has done something rare: They have built tools that combine the rigor of academic finance research with the practical demands of investment professionals. We are proud to introduce their work to our global readership and to help accelerate their growth in markets where trust and credibility are everything.""Partnering with IREI gives us access to one of the most respected and trusted channels in institutional real estate," said Dr. Cayman Seagraves, co-founder of Agentic Assets. "IREI's audience comprises the very professionals who stand to benefit most from what we have built with Corbis and EQUIRE. This partnership is about more than distribution. It’s about building credibility and deep relationships in a community that demands accountability from its tools and its advisors.""When we set out to build Agentic Assets, we made a deliberate choice to build for professionals who cannot afford to be wrong," added Dr. Stace Sirmans, co-founder of Agentic Assets. "IREI shares that standard of excellence. This partnership reflects a natural alignment of mission and audience."About Institutional Real Estate, Inc.Founded in 1987 by Geoffrey Dohrmann, Institutional Real Estate, Inc. is a B2B market intelligence company dedicated to serving the needs of the global institutional real estate, infrastructure and real assets investment industry.For nearly four decades, IREI has served as a trusted source of record for institutional investment managers, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations and their advisers worldwide.IREI produces three flagship monthly publications — Institutional Real Estate Americas, Institutional Real Estate Europe and Institutional Real Estate Asia Pacific — covering the world's major real estate investment markets. The company also publishes Real Assets Adviser, a monthly publication serving financial advisers and the private wealth advisory community in the Americas.In addition to its monthly publications, IREI's portfolio of daily sector email newslines delivers timely market analysis and intelligence across the major segments of commercial real estate investment.Headquartered in San Ramon, California, IREI also operates the Institute for Real Estate Operating Companies, a dedicated resource for the operating company segment of the industry.About Agentic AssetsAgentic Assets is an AI technology company founded by two finance professors — Dr. Cayman Seagraves, Assistant Professor of Finance at the University of Tulsa (Ph.D., Florida State University), and Dr. Stace Sirmans, Associate Professor of Finance at Auburn University (Ph.D., University of Florida).The company builds purpose-built AI platforms for commercial real estate professionals, combining academic rigor with practical workflows to deliver intelligence that investment professionals can trust, verify, and act upon with confidence.Agentic Assets develops two flagship platforms — Corbis™ and EQUIRE™ — as well as custom AI agent solutions tailored to the specific workflows and needs of institutional real estate firms.The company is guided by a single mission: to close the gap between the best available research evidence and the day-to-day decisions of commercial real estate professionals.Built by Finance Professors. Trusted by CRE Professionals.About Corbis™Corbis is a research-first AI platform purpose-built for finance and real estate professionals.Drawing on a continuously updated corpus of more than 430,000 peer-reviewed academic papers across finance, real estate, and economics, Corbis delivers cited, hallucination-free answers in real time. Every response links to verifiable sources, enabling professionals to stand behind their analysis with full confidence.Corbis generates investment committee memos, market analyses, literature reviews, and research reports through guided workflows, and exports to PDF, Word, or LaTeX with a complete source appendix.Trusted by professionals and researchers at top ten global investment management firms, commercial real estate brokers and leading universities, Corbis sets a new standard for what AI-assisted research should look like in professional practice.About EQUIRE™EQUIRE is an AI-native deal intelligence platform designed to support the complete commercial real estate deal lifecycle — from initial opportunity sourcing through analysis, underwriting, due diligence, and closing.EQUIRE continuously monitors markets and off-market channels, surfaces deals aligned with an investor's criteria and investment thesis, automates property analysis and financial modeling, and streamlines due diligence through AI-powered document review and risk assessment.Institutional-grade proformas and sensitivity analyses that once required days of analyst time can be generated in minutes.EQUIRE is currently available by waitlist and is designed for investment managers, acquisition teams, and commercial real estate professionals who compete in markets where speed and analytical precision determine outcomes.Media ContactsGeoffrey DohrmannInstitutional Real Estate, Inc.Cell: 925-262-7642Email: g.dohrmann@irei.comDr. Cayman SeagravesAgentic Assetscayman@agenticassets.ai

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