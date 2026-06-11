Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Proud to Serve as a Voting Location for Colombian Presidential Election on June 21

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Community First: Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Orlando Hosts Colombian Presidential Runoff Election

As a Colombian-born entrepreneur, I am proud Andretti Indoor Karting & Games can serve as a place where community, connection, and civic engagement come together.” — Eddie Hamann, Managing Director of Andretti Karting & Games.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the successful hosting of thousands of voters during Colombia's presidential election on May 31, Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Orlando is honored to once again serve as an official polling location for the Colombian Presidential Runoff Election on June 21 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.The May 31 election brought members of the Colombian community from across Central Florida together at Andretti Orlando, demonstrating the venue's ability to serve as more than an entertainment destination by providing a welcoming space for meaningful community engagement.As a company built on bringing people together, Andretti is proud to support opportunities that strengthen connections within the diverse communities it serves."We were honored to welcome thousands of members of the Colombian community to our Orlando location during the first round of voting," said Eddie Hamann, Managing Member of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games. "As a Colombian-born entrepreneur, it was especially meaningful to see our facility become a gathering place for people participating in such an important civic process. We look forward to continuing that role on June 21 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. as we once again welcome the Colombian community to our Orlando location."Andretti Orlando has long been committed to supporting local organizations, community initiatives, and events that bring people together. Hosting the Colombian election reflects that commitment and the company's belief in creating spaces where communities can gather, connect, and engage.Located in the heart of Orlando's tourism and entertainment district, Andretti Orlando offers a convenient and accessible venue for residents and visitors alike. The company is working closely with election officials to ensure a smooth and welcoming experience for all voters participating in the runoff election."We are grateful for the trust placed in Andretti Indoor Karting & Games and proud to contribute to an event that is meaningful to so many families throughout Central Florida," Hamann added.The Colombian Presidential Runoff Election will take place on Sunday, June 21, 2026 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m, at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Orlando located at 9299 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819.For more information on voting details please visit https://orlando.consulado.gov.co About Andretti Indoor Karting & GamesAndretti Indoor Karting & Games is a premier entertainment destination featuring high speed karting, arcade games, immersive attractions, bowling, laser tag, virtual reality experiences, and elevated food and beverage offerings. With locations across the United States, Andretti is committed to creating unforgettable experiences while serving as an active partner in the communities where it operates.

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