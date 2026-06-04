Coworks launches Visitor Check-In to help coworking spaces elevate the guest experience and grow membership

Welcome visitors to your coworking space with the new Check-In experience from Coworks software DeShawn Brown, Coworks CEO

Coworks launches Visitor Check-In, a new feature giving coworking operators branded check-in, lead capture, and real-time member alerts on any tablet.

Every visitor who walks into a coworking space is a signal. Visitor Check-In gives operators a professional first impression and the data infrastructure to turn guest traffic into membership growth.” — DeShawn Brown, CEO of Coworks

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coworks, the coworking management platform built for flex spaces and member-based collaborative communities, today announced the launch of Visitor Check-In — a new feature that transforms the guest arrival experience into a professional, data-driven touchpoint for operators.Visitor Check-In runs on virtually any iPad or Android tablet, giving operators a hardware-agnostic front desk solution that reflects their brand from the moment a guest walks through the door. The feature includes custom branding, Terms of Service acceptance, tour request scheduling, and real-time member notifications — all in one streamlined check-in flow.The launch comes as coworking spaces, university entrepreneurship centers, and other member-based communities face growing pressure to professionalize the guest experience while making smarter use of the foot traffic they already have."Every visitor who walks through a coworking space is a signal," said DeShawn Brown, CEO of Coworks. "They found the space, they showed up, and they had an experience. Most operators have no system to capture that moment or follow up on it. Visitor Check-In changes that. It gives operators a professional first impression and the data infrastructure to turn guest traffic into membership growth."With Visitor Check-In, operators can run a fully branded check-in experience on hardware they already own. Guests can be prompted to accept Terms of Service before entry, protecting the space legally while signaling professionalism. Tour requests can be submitted and managed directly from the tablet, keeping the prospecting pipeline moving without requiring staff to manually track inquiries.Members receive instant SMS, email, or push notifications the moment their guest checks in. They can reply directly to the notification email to communicate with their guest, removing the need for staff to hunt down a member every time someone arrives at the front desk.Lead capture built into every check-inOne of the most significant additions for operators focused on growth is automatic lead capture. Every visitor who checks in is added as a contact in the operator's integrated CRM, complete with source attribution. Operators can see exactly which channels, events, or promotions are driving physical visits to their space — not just web traffic — and build follow-up sequences for every guest who walks through the door.Visitor pre-registration allows members to register their guests in advance from the Coworks dashboard, giving operators a view of expected visitors before the day begins and creating a smoother arrival experience for guests.Passport Check-In for reciprocity networksFor spaces participating in coworking reciprocity networks, Coworks introduces Passport Check-In. The feature automatically validates members arriving from partner locations at check-in, eliminating manual lookups and reducing friction for visiting members. Operators can track utilization and check-in data from partner communities in a single dashboard, giving reciprocity programs the data infrastructure they need to operate at scale.Passport Check-In is designed for established networks as well as spaces exploring reciprocity partnerships for the first time, including university entrepreneurship centers, accelerator programs, and regional coworking alliances.Access control and integration supportFor spaces with door access control integrations , Visitor Check-In supports automatic check-in upon door unlock — allowing members and guests to bypass the tablet entirely when entering through an integrated door. Check-in data connects to external systems through API and Zapier, making it easy to pipe visitor data into badge printing solutions, marketing platforms, or any tool in the operator's stack.“The coworking spaces that grow consistently are the ones treating every interaction as an opportunity,” Brown added. “Visitor Check-In is built on that idea. It makes the first impression count, keeps members informed, and gives operators the data to follow up. That’s how foot traffic becomes a growth strategy.”Visitor Check-In is available now for all Coworks customers. More information is available at www.coworks.com

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