Inter Miami CF Selects retailcloud to Power POS, RFID Inventory, and Premium Commerce at New Soccer-Specific Stadium

Club deploys unified POS, RFID inventory management, and FanVista premium commerce across more than 80 retail touchpoints ahead of opening day

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inter Miami CF has selected retailcloud to power commerce operations at its new 26,700-seat soccer-specific stadium, deploying a unified infrastructure layer that connects point-of-sale, inventory, and premium hospitality across the venue. The system supports both matchday retail and suite-level commerce from opening day, giving operators a single platform to run high-volume selling environments and giving fans faster transactions and more reliable merchandise availability.

Professional sports venues are increasingly moving away from disconnected systems that handle POS, inventory, fulfillment, and guest engagement separately. As stadium operations become more complex, operators need platforms that connect selling activity with real-time inventory visibility and fulfillment across every revenue environment. Inter Miami CF’s deployment reflects that shift, consolidating retail and premium commerce operations onto one connected platform from the venue’s first event.

The deployment spans more than 80 retail touchpoints, unifying point-of-sale, inventory management, and reporting across the stadium. The club has also adopted retailcloud’s RFID- powered i360 inventory platform, replacing manual counting with real-time inventory accuracy and faster receiving and replenishment. In premium areas, retailcloud’s FanVista platform powers suite commerce, letting hospitality guests browse and purchase merchandise from their seats and receive orders without leaving the premium experience — connecting fan demand to fulfillment inside the same infrastructure that runs the rest of the venue.

“Venue operators are no longer looking for systems that solve one problem at a time. They need infrastructure that connects transactions, inventory, and guest experience across every selling environment,” said Adam Haker, VP of Sales at retailcloud. “Inter Miami is building one of the most ambitious soccer destinations in North America, and this deployment gives them a single operational layer for retail, RFID inventory, and FanVista premium commerce from day one.”

By bringing POS, RFID inventory, and FanVista premium commerce under one infrastructure layer, the deployment positions Inter Miami CF to operate its new stadium with greater efficiency, cleaner data, and a more consistent guest experience across every point of sale — and to extend that foundation as the venue’s commerce needs grow.

About retailcloud

retailcloud is a full-stack infrastructure platform that powers commerce across sports, entertainment, and cultural attractions. The platform unifies POS, inventory, kiosks, RFID, mobile ordering, loyalty, and suite management into a single operational system for high-volume venues. By connecting retail, food and beverage, and premium experiences under one infrastructure layer, retailcloud helps operators improve efficiency, data accuracy, and the overall guest

experience.

The company supports more than 90 professional sports teams across North America, including

organizations in the NHL, NBA, MLS, and MLB, along with professional golf events and cultural

attractions such as museums and zoos.

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