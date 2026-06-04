US 50C lane closures for culvert repair at 28th Lane

Pueblo County — Beginning Monday, June 8, crews will begin repair of a culvert under US Highway 50C at 28th Lane in Pueblo County. Eastbound US 50C traffic will be shifted into the left, westbound lane with a single lane of travel in each direction from Mile Point 5.7 to MP 6.7, June 8 through June 12. Delays will be minimal.

Traffic Impacts

Beginning June 8, motorists will encounter road work at the intersection US 50C and 28th Lane. Traffic impacts will include:

Working hours will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Eastbound traffic will be shifted to the westbound, left lane from MP 5.7 to 6.7.

Traffic fines will be doubled in the work zone. Motorists should slow down as they approach the work zones, drive with caution, allow extra space between vehicles, and give themselves extra travel time.

Map of Highway Maintenance work zone on US Highway 50C at 28th Lane in Pueblo County.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!