CDOT begins intersection improvements project on US 287 near Livermore on June 10

Larimer County — The Colorado Department of Transportation, in partnership with Zak Dirt, will begin construction operations on the US 287 intersection improvements project on June 10.

The project spans from Milepost 362 to 375 north of Fort Collins near Livermore at Red Mountain Road and Bonner Springs Ranch Road. This project consists of roadway safety improvements including road widening, turn lane additions and new guardrail, drainage and striping. These improvements will provide a smoother ride and safer roadway for the traveling public.

Initial project activities will begin June 10. Motorists can expect shoulder closures and temporary daytime lane closures the first two weeks of construction, followed by single lane closures for the majority of the project. Northbound and southbound lanes will remain open as crews work behind concrete barriers. Crews will be working weekdays during daytime hours. The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2026.

Project map showing the work along US 287 near Livermore from Red Mountain Road to Bonner Springs Ranch Road spanning from Milepost 362 to 375.

Traffic Impacts

Beginning June 10, motorists and area residents can expect the following impacts:

Crews will be working weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Single-lane closures and shoulder closures.

Reduced speeds in the work zone will be in place.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive with caution through the work zone.

Project Contact Information

For additional information about this project, contact the project team.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!