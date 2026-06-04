Dr. Madeline Camejo Selected for Trailblazer of the Year in Pharmacy by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Madeline Camejo at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Madeline Camejo , Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer at Baptist Health South Florida, was recently selected for Trailblazer of the Year in Pharmacy by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor in itself. The Trailblazer Award recognizes individuals who have broken barriers, pioneered innovative methods in their industry, and set new standards of excellence in their areas of expertise. In recognition of his extraordinary impact and enduring commitment to her industry, Dr. Madeline Camejo will be honored with the Trailblazer Award in Pharmacy at IAOTP’s 2026 Annual Awards Gala With close to three decades of experience in the Pharmacy industry, Dr. Camejo has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader Dr. Camejo is an experienced Pharmacy Executive over seeing multi-site facilities with a demonstrated history of working in the hospital, oncology, ambulatory & health care industry. She is skilled in Healthcare Consulting, Performance Improvement, Acute Care, Ambulatory, Specialty and Oncology Pharmacy and has a strong Informatics background.Dr. Camejo has earned several notable awards and recognition throughout her career. She has published numerous articles, co-authored a book, several presentations on a range of industry trends and topics, and has made countless media appearances as a subject matter expert.She earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from The University of Central Florida and earned her PharmD from Nova Southeastern University in 1997.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Camejo has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This past year she was selected for the Top Chief Pharmacy Officer of the Decade. In 2025, she was selected for the Empowered Woman Award by IAOTP, and in 2024, she was chosen for the Top Chief Pharmacy Office of the Year. This year, she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala this December at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York for her selection as Top Chief Pharmacy Officer of the Decade and Trailblazer of the Year in Pharmacy.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Dr. Camejo for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala.Dr. Camejo credits her success to perseverance and mentorship. Outside of work, she enjoys photography, horseback riding, and travel. In the future, she hopes to inspire newcomers to pursue careers in pharmacy.For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/madeline-camejo-ms-pharmd-mc8917/

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