Inka Grill Launches Online Ordering for Pickup and Catering, Making 30 Years of Peruvian Tradition Easier to Enjoy

Inka Grill

Lake Forest’s Hispanic-owned Peruvian favorite rolls out a new digital ordering experience for takeout and events across Orange County

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inka Grill , the family-owned Peruvian restaurant that has served Orange County since 1996, today announced the launch of a new online ordering system for pickup and catering. Available now at inkagrill.com, the platform gives guests a faster, simpler way to browse the full menu, customize their meals, and arrange takeout or full-service catering for gatherings of any size — without a phone call or a wait on hold.The launch marks a milestone moment for one of Lake Forest’s longest-running independent restaurants. As Inka Grill approaches its 30th year in the community, the new system is designed to make the restaurant’s signature dishes — fresh ceviche, lomo saltado, slow-roasted rotisserie chicken, ají de gallina, and its famous green sauce — easier to enjoy at home, at the office, or wherever life happens to take its guests.“For thirty years, our food has been about bringing people together around a table,” said Anna Jr., owner of Inka Grill. “This new system doesn’t change anything about how we cook. It just removes the friction between our kitchen and your table. Whether you’re grabbing dinner on the way home or feeding a room full of guests, it now takes about a minute.”A streamlined pickup experienceWith the new platform, guests can place pickup orders directly from any phone, tablet, or computer. The full Inka Grill menu is available online — from appetizers, ceviche, and soups to entrées, seafood paella, and desserts — with options to customize sides, proteins, and add-ons. Orders are sent straight to the kitchen, and guests receive clear timing for when their food will be ready, eliminating the guesswork and busy signals that can come with phone ordering during peak hours. Regulars can reorder a favorite meal in just a few taps.The experience is built to be intuitive for first-time guests and longtime fans alike. Diners new to Peruvian cuisine can read descriptions of traditional dishes before they order, learning the story behind a lomo saltado or a plate of papa rellena, while those who have been coming to Inka Grill for years can move quickly through a familiar menu and get back to their day.Catering made simpleBeyond everyday pickup, the new system opens up Inka Grill’s catering services to a wider audience. Customers can now arrange catering for birthday parties, office lunches, holiday gatherings, graduations, family reunions, and special occasions of every kind directly through the website. The restaurant’s most popular dishes come in shareable, group-friendly formats, letting hosts bring the flavors of Peru to their events without the usual logistics and back-and-forth.From intimate family celebrations to large corporate functions, the catering menu reflects the same recipes and quality that have defined Inka Grill for decades. Dishes are prepared to travel well and arrive fresh, so guests enjoy the same flavors they would in the dining room. For event planners, office managers, and busy families, the ability to confirm a full Peruvian spread online — rather than coordinating over multiple calls — turns what is often a stressful task into a simple one.A family story, three decades in the makingInka Grill’s roots stretch back well before its 1996 opening. The restaurant was founded by Ana Sr., who grew up in a small fishing village in northern Peru, where she was captivated by the daily meals her mother and grandmother prepared. The recipes she learned in that kitchen — passed down from her grandmother, Fortunata, and her great-grandmother, Juanita — became the foundation of Inka Grill’s menu and remain at its heart today.That heritage is something guests can still taste in every dish, from the bright, citrus-forward ceviche to the slow-cooked comfort of ají de gallina and the crowd-favorite Juanita’s crepes, named in honor of the family matriarch. The Hispanic-owned restaurant has built its reputation not on trends but on consistency: the same family recipes, prepared with the same care, year after year. It is a kind of cooking that rewards loyalty, and over nearly three decades it has earned plenty of it.“The recipes haven’t changed in thirty years, and they won’t,” said Anna Jr. “What’s changed is the world around us, and how people want to enjoy their food. We wanted to meet our guests where they are — on their phones, in their busy lives — while keeping everything that makes Inka Grill feel like home.”Rooted in the communityOver the years, Inka Grill has become more than a restaurant for many Orange County families. It is a gathering place for celebrations, a dependable weeknight staple, and, for many, a first introduction to Peruvian culture. Located at 23600 Rockfield Blvd, Suite 2K, in Lake Forest, the restaurant has earned a loyal following for its warm, welcoming atmosphere and its commitment to authenticity — alongside dishes and drinks that have become local favorites, including chicha morada, the traditional purple corn drink, and Peru’s beloved Inka Kola.The new online ordering system reflects the restaurant’s belief that tradition and convenience do not have to be at odds. By investing in technology that genuinely serves its guests, Inka Grill aims to make its food part of even more meals, milestones, and everyday moments across the region — without ever losing the personal touch that has kept families coming back for a generation.How to orderPickup and catering orders are available now at inkagrill.com. Guests are also welcome to dine in at the Lake Forest location, or to call the restaurant directly at (949) 587-9008 with questions about catering for larger events.About Inka GrillFounded in 1996, Inka Grill is a Hispanic-owned, family-operated Peruvian restaurant in Lake Forest, California, serving authentic dishes rooted in recipes passed down through three generations. Located at 23600 Rockfield Blvd, Suite 2K, the restaurant has been a beloved destination for Orange County diners for nearly 30 years, known for its ceviche, lomo saltado, rotisserie chicken, and signature green sauce.

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