Sons of Freedom: The Life and Enduring Legacy of PFC Paul Duquette

NORMANDY — 82 years after D-Day, a fallen 4th Infantry Division Soldier was honored with a memorial in Normandy, June 6th, 2026.

In the summer of 1944, as the world’s eyes were fixed on the liberation of Europe, the cost of freedom was being measured in quiet towns across America. For the Duquette family of Sanford, Maine, that profound cost was the life of their only son.

Pvt. 1st Class Paul E. Duquette, born July 15, 1924, to Theodore and Helen Duquette, lived a life familiar to many young men in Maine’s industrial heartland. He was a graduate of the Emerson School and, like many of his peers, soon entered the local workforce. He found employment at the Universal Shoe Shop and the No. 2 Sanford Mills, factories that would soon shift to producing the very materials used by Soldiers overseas.

But the call to service interrupted his youth.

On Aug. 1, 1942, just two weeks shy of his 18th birthday, Duquette traveled to Portland to enlist in the U.S. Army. Duquette was assigned to the 8th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. On June 6, 1944, the 19-year-old Soldier was aboard a landing craft headed for Utah Beach, Normandy. His unit was part of the very first wave to hit the sand on D-Day.

Duquette survived the initial chaos of the beach landings, a brutal day that saw 197 men in his division killed and 60 reported missing. For the next ten days, his unit fought its way inland through France's treacherous hedgerow country, pushing 12 miles northwest toward the strategic town of Montebourg. There, they engaged in fierce, relentless battles with Nazi occupiers.

"On June 11, 1944, the 8th Infantry Regiment secured its objective and established a defensive line in Eroudeville, holding the area under the constant threat of German artillery," said Jeremy Bo, a 4ID historian. "While manning a forward outpost on June 16, 1944, nineteen-year-old Duquette was killed in action and laid to rest that same day in the temporary military cemetery of Sainte-Mère-Église. Posthumously awarded the Purple Heart for his sacrifice, his remains were later transferred in 1948 to their final resting place at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer."

Back in Sanford, his mother eventually received the grim telegram from the War Department beginning with the chillingly formal words, "The Secretary of War desires me to express his deep regret..."

Duquette would not return to the mill town of his youth. He was laid to rest permanently overseas, buried in the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France. For decades, it seemed the young Soldier's story might quietly fade into the archives of Sanford’s history.

But the memory of a Soldier’s sacrifice rarely ends at the borders of their hometown.

82 years after Duquette fell at Montebourg, his legacy has found new life. A new memorial stele sought to honor the American Soldier who helped free the people of France from Nazi occupation.

“Duquette’s story reminds us that the freedoms we enjoy today were secured by ordinary young men who answered an extraordinary call,” said Maj. Andrew Blasczyk, division D-Day 82 planning officer, Headquarters and Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division Artillery Brigade, 4ID. “May we always remember his dedication, honor his memory, and ensure that his legacy lives on for future generations.”

As the newly unveiled stele stands guard in the quiet French countryside, it serves as a reminder to the current generation of Ivy Soldiers standing on the very ground where Duquette fought and fell, and of the legacy and heritage they will create.