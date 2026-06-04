Building the Future, Preserving the Past: 419th CES Airmen Modernize Historic Desert Airfield

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — At the remote edge of the Utah desert, Airmen from the 419th Civil Engineer Squadron are hard at work preserving the past while preparing for the future at Historic Wendover Airfield. The team is conducting a wide range of infrastructure improvements across the installation, tackling everything from electrical upgrades in the dining facility to roof repairs, plumbing fixes, and pest management. They are also building a new obstacle course and repainting the site’s iconic Southeast Asia (SEA) huts—structures that reflect the airfield’s long-standing military heritage.

For Staff Sgt. Luke Krengel, a structural journeyman with the 419th Civil Engineer Squadron, the mission is about more than just construction work.

“So we're doing site improvement. We're doing facilities maintenance and facilities repair on the historic buildings out here at Historic Wendover Airfield,” Krengel said.

The airfield continues to serve an important role today as a training site for the Civil Air Patrol. Each summer, cadets from across the country come to Wendover to develop leadership skills and experience aspects of military life.

“This facility is used by the cadets of the Civil Air Patrol, and they use it during their summer training, so we're basically improving their quality of life so they can train better out here in these buildings,” Krengel explained. The scope of work requires coordination across multiple specialties. Engineers from various trades—including HVAC technicians, electricians, heavy equipment operators, and structural Airmen—are all contributing to the project.

“So out here we have all of Civil Engineer Squadron ops flight—we have HVAC technicians, heavy equipment operators, structural journeymen, electricians—everyone out here. So all the trades,” he said.

Operating in a remote and historic location presents its own set of challenges. With limited resources and fewer tools than they might have at their home station, the Airmen must adapt quickly and find creative solutions. “We have to work with limited resources, different tools that we wouldn't have in the rear. But it gives us practice working in an austere environment. It improves our readiness in case a contingency is there,” Krengel said.

Despite the challenges, the mission brings a strong sense of purpose. The improvements made by the squadron have a direct and visible impact on the cadets who train there.

“I really enjoy it. It makes me feel like we're actually making a difference,” Krengel said. “We've seen the cadets out here drilling, and the impacts that we make, the improvements that we make on these buildings, they are so much more motivated after their time here.”

Beyond the physical work, the experience also strengthens bonds among the Airmen on site. “And also, I really enjoy the camaraderie of being out here with all the airmen working hard and getting after it,” he added.

Through their efforts at Historic Wendover Airfield, the 419th Civil Engineer Squadron is not only preserving a vital piece of Air Force history but also ensuring the next generation of leaders has a better place to learn, train, and grow.