Travel South USA Launches a Dedicated Nordic Trade Engagement Program

Campaign targets Swedish and Norwegian travel agents with destination training about the American South and marks the expansion of Hablo into the Nordic market

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travel South USA, the regional destination marketing organization representing 12 southern U.S. states, has today announced the launch of a dedicated travel trade engagement program targeting the Nordic market, in partnership with Hablo, the travel industry's next-generation training and trade engagement platform.The 12-month program, entitled “Travel South USA: One Region. Infinite Possibilities. All Y’all Are Welcome,” is designed to build expert-level destination knowledge among travel agents in Sweden and Norway, equipping them with the sales confidence to convert growing Nordic demand for the American South into high-yield, multi-state itineraries.The initiative marks Hablo's official expansion into the Nordic market, bringing its always-on engagement model to Swedish and Norwegian agents for the first time.About the ProgramLaunching across Sweden and Norway, in partnership with Discover America Sweden and Discover America Norway, the program operates through the Hablo platform and centers around a year-long digital engagement strategy combining daily destination content, weekly interactive quizzes, a bespoke loyalty and rewards structure, and an exclusive grand prize familiarization trip. Participating states include Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri and Kentucky."We are thrilled to be part of the introduction of this new platform to the Nordic region," said Liz Bittner, President & CEO of Travel South USA. "The combination of strong in-market partners, growing airline connectivity, and increasing demand for authentic, experience-driven travel creates a tremendous opportunity for the American South. Together with Discover America Sweden, Discover America Norway, SAS, and Icelandair, we are building stronger bridges between the Nordics and our region—making it easier and providing more value than ever for travelers to explore as they explore our music, food, culture, and unforgettable experiences that await across the American South."About the Hablo PlatformHablo ( myhablo.com ) is the travel industry's next-generation B2B training and trade engagement platform, already trusted by leading destination marketing organizations and travel suppliers globally. The platform replaces traditional 'once and done' training programs with an always-on engagement model grounded in the science of memory retention, replacing short-term knowledge spikes with what Hablo calls Continuous Readiness.The platform provides destination and supplier partners with a professional social feed, sales incentive tools, event management functionality, video hosting, a daily quiz mechanic, and the Club Hablo loyalty and rewards program. All accessible via desktop, tablet, and mobile app.The Nordic launch marks a significant milestone in Hablo's international expansion, which is set to span 13 new markets in 2026/ 27.How Travel Agents Can ParticipateNordic travel agents can join the program by downloading the Hablo app on iOS or Android, or by registering at myhablo.com. Agents should create a free profile and follow the Travel South USA page to begin receiving content, quiz questions, incentive updates, and event invitations.About Travel South USATravel South USA is the global voice of the American South. Since 1965, it has united twelve states into one destination brand, celebrating the region’s culture, cuisine, music, history, and hospitality. Its mission is to inspire visitation and economic growth by making the South visible and bookable worldwide. Through marketing, trade shows, media tours, and global partnerships, Travel South USA ensures the South speaks with one voice—and that voice resonates across continents.About HabloHablo is a B2B travel industry training and trade engagement platform headquartered in the United Kingdom, currently serving travel agents across multiple international markets through destination and supplier clients. The platform is built on the principle of Continuous Readiness, replacing short-term training spikes with daily engagement habits that ensure lasting knowledge retention and meaningful commercial relationships between destinations and frontline travel agents.

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