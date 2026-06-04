DPS Discovers 20 Illegal Immigrants Concealed in Truck Tractor Near Laredo (South Texas Region)

LAREDO – For the second time in less than 10 days, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has recovered nearly two dozen illegal immigrants being concealed inside a truck tractor during an Operation Lone Star traffic stop in Webb Co.

On Tuesday, May 26, 2026, just after 4:00 p.m., a DPS Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a white Peterbilt truck tractor on IH-35 near mile marker 13 outside of Laredo. A search of the truck revealed 20 illegal immigrants concealed in the truck tractor's sleeping area.

The driver, Antonio Brown, 47, a resident of Nevada, was charged with smuggling of persons and booked into the Webb Co. Jail. The 20 illegal immigrants from Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala were referred to the United States Border Patrol.

DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division (CID) continues to investigate the case.

Back on May 18, DPS also recovered 20 illegal immigrants during another traffic stop. Read more about that incident here.

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(DPS – South Texas Region)