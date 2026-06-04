DPS Uncovers Stash House, Captures Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrant Gang Member in Maverick Co. (South Texas Region)

(Left to right: Juella Monet Brown, Starr Ricki Drake, Daniel Castillo Dionisio, Joseph Angel Gusman)

DEL RIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) uncovered a stash house and captured a wanted criminal illegal immigrant gang member during Operation Lone Star in Maverick Co. last week.

On May 29, 2026, just after 12:00 a.m., DPS Troopers received information about a possible stash house operating out of a hotel in Eagle Pass. Troopers made contact with a female inside one of the rooms, who consented to a search after Troopers detected a strong odor of marijuana. Upon entering, Troopers discovered the room was being used as a stash house and located four illegal immigrants from Honduras hiding under blankets.

Troopers identified two of the illegal immigrants as Joseph Angel Gusman, 21, and Daniel Castillo Dionisio, 21, both Rollin’ 30s Crips gang members with a history of illegal reentry and alien inadmissibility by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Further investigation also revealed Dionisio was wanted by the New Orleans Police Department on multiple felony warrants for armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm. He was arrested and booked into the Maverick Co. Jail. Gusman and the other two illegal immigrants were referred to Border Patrol.

Two American citizens, Juella Monet Brown, 27, of Grandview, Mo., and Starr Ricki Drake, 26, of Euless, Texas, were both charged with operation of a stash house and booked into the Maverick Co. Jail.

Video of the event is available here.

Texas Stash House Rewards Program

DPS urges the public to be on the lookout for potential stash house operations and to report any suspected stash house operations to law enforcement. Under the Texas Stash House Rewards Program, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification of stash houses, pill press operations and methamphetamine conversion laboratories used in transnational crimes.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must use one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a web tip online at: https://www.p3tips.com/650

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

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(DPS – South Texas Region)