Gailey Enterprises Real Estate Wins Luxury Lifestyle Award 2026

Rich & Rhonda Gailey, Broker/Owner, issued Luxury Lifestyle Award 2026.

Florida-based independent brokerage honored as Best Luxury Independent Real Estate Brokerage in Florida USA by the globally recognized Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gailey Enterprises Real Estate has been named a Winner of the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2026 in the category of Best Luxury Independent Real Estate Brokerage in Florida USA. The recognition places the family-owned Florida brokerage among an elite group of companies honored by what is widely regarded as the world’s most trusted luxury authority.The Luxury Lifestyle Awards recognize excellence in the global luxury real estate sector, celebrating companies that demonstrate professionalism, trust, and consistent market leadership. Recipients are selected following a rigorous research and evaluation process, with recognition reserved for those who have proven a distinguished reputation, a client-first approach, and an unwavering commitment to exceptional service delivery.Luxury Lifestyle Awards noted Gailey Enterprises Real Estate’s commitment to professionalism, market leadership, and client satisfaction as key factors in its selection process.This award adds to an already impressive list of industry honors for Gailey Enterprises, which has previously been recognized as a Real Trends Top 100 Independent Brokerage in the U.S. and earned the Best of Florida Real Estate designation in 2023, 2024, and 2025. The Luxury Lifestyle Award 2026 now positions the brokerage on the global stage, affirming its reputation not only across Florida and Georgia but within the international luxury real estate community.The award comes during a period of unprecedented momentum for the company. In addition to continued real estate growth, Gailey Enterprises Real Estate has gained national visibility through its television productions, including Selling Coastal that aired on HGTV and the nationally distributed reality series Selling with The Gaileys , which offers viewers a behind-the-scenes look at luxury real estate, entrepreneurship, family business, and lifestyle throughout the Southeast.“This recognition belongs to every agent, every client, and every transaction that has shaped Gailey Enterprises over the past three decades. We have always believed that luxury isn’t just about price points—it’s about the level of service, trust, and care you bring to every relationship. Being named the Best Luxury Independent Real Estate Brokerage in Florida USA is an extraordinary honor, and we are deeply grateful to our clients and team who make this possible every single day.” Rhonda Gailey , Broker/Owner, Gailey Enterprises Real EstateAbout Gailey Enterprises Real EstateFounded by Rhonda Gailey, a nationally recognized broker, television host, entrepreneur, and marketing innovator, Gailey Enterprises Real Estate has built a reputation as a premier luxury brokerage serving Florida and Georgia. The company also owns a media company that focuses heavily on lifestyle-driven real estate, specializing in luxury homes, waterfront estates, equestrian properties, and new construction, while maintaining its signature white-glove concierge approach.Headquartered in Ocala, FL, with more than 30 years of proven results, the company has closed over $8 billion in sales across Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. The brokerage serves buyers, sellers, and investors across Ocala, Tampa Bay, Sarasota, Jacksonville, Melbourne, Vero Beach, The Florida Keys, and the Atlanta, Georgia metro area.Gailey Enterprises is home to 60+ licensed and experienced real estate agents who deliver personalized service rooted in the core values of trust, transparency, and results. The brokerage has earned more than 2,000 five-star reviews. Rhonda Gailey has been a licensed broker since 1994 and is recognized as one of the most experienced independent firm-owned woman brokers in the Southeast U.S., as well as a regular contributor to the National Association of REALTORS, Who’s Who, and Women’s Councils.For more information, visit www.gaileyenterprises.com or call 844-GAILEYS.

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