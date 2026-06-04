AED Service America Recommends Annual AED Manufacturers Audit to Confirm Status.

AED maintenance/management in all 50 States Response Ready Service Techs

AED SERVICE AMERICA offers free AED manufacturer audits to uncover risks, improve compliance, and ensure response-ready AED programs.

Get a Complimentary AED Manufacturer Audit from AED SERVICE AMERICA” — Douglas C. Comstock

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AED SERVICE AMERICA is urging organizations across the United States to perform a manufacturer audit of their Automated External Defibrillator (AED) serial numbers at least once every other year to ensure their devices remain safe, compliant, and ready to perform during a sudden cardiac arrest emergency.According to AED SERVICE AMERICA, nearly every AED deployment contains hidden risks that are unknown to the owner."Over the last decade, we have found that 99.9% of AED deployments have had at least one issue with at least one AED that the owner was completely unaware of," said Douglas Comstock, Founder of AED SERVICE AMERICA. "Many organizations assume that because an AED has a green status indicator, it must be ready for use. Unfortunately, that is not always the case."One example occurred at Central Washington University, where a manufacturer audit revealed that all 14 AEDs in the deployment were subject to manufacturer recalls and should have been removed from service years earlier. University personnel were unaware of the issue until the audit was performed.While recalls are among the most serious findings, they are far from the only concern. Manufacturers frequently issue Field Corrective Actions (FCAs), which require specific updates, modifications, or inspections to be completed in the field. Unlike recalls, these notices may not receive widespread attention and can easily go unnoticed by AED owners.A comprehensive manufacturer audit can also identify:Active recallsField Corrective Actions (FCAs)Warranty status and expirationIndemnification concernsFDA safety communicationsManufacturer end-of-life announcementsObsolete devices no longer supported by the manufacturerRecommended replacement timelines"AEDs are essentially life-saving computers," Comstock explained. "No business would keep a laptop in service for twenty years and expect it to perform flawlessly. Yet we routinely encounter AEDs that have been in service for 15, 20, and sometimes even 25 years. While AEDs do not need to be replaced every few years, most manufacturers recommend evaluating replacement after approximately 10 to 12 years depending on the model."Many organizations mistakenly believe that AED maintenance consists solely of checking pads and batteries. However, effective AED management requires ongoing oversight of manufacturer communications, regulatory notices, product lifecycle changes, and warranty considerations.This is why AED SERVICE AMERICA has made manufacturer audits a cornerstone of its AED maintenance, AED management, and AED service plan offerings.The process is simple. Organizations provide AED serial numbers to AED SERVICE AMERICA, which then works directly with manufacturers' technical support departments to determine the current status of each device. The objective is not to recommend unnecessary replacements, but rather to establish whether each AED remains safe, supported, and appropriate for continued service."Our goal is to help organizations make informed decisions based on facts provided directly by the manufacturer," said Comstock. "Sometimes the result is a clean bill of health. Other times, we discover issues that could have significant implications for compliance, liability, or emergency preparedness. Either way, the organization gains clarity and confidence."AED SERVICE AMERICA offers manufacturer audits to both existing clients and prospective clients as part of its commitment to improving AED readiness and public access defibrillation programs nationwide.Organizations interested in determining the health and status of their AED deployments can submit their serial numbers for review and receive manufacturer-specific findings regarding recalls, Field Corrective Actions, warranty status, end-of-life considerations, and other critical safety information.About AED SERVICE AMERICAAED SERVICE AMERICA is the only company in North America exclusively focused on compliant onsite AED maintenance and management. The company provides nationwide AED inspections, AED service plans , manufacturer audits, AED compliance support, and AED program management services for schools, corporations, healthcare facilities, municipalities, airports, fitness centers, and other organizations operating public access defibrillation programs.For additional information, visit AEDserviceAmerica.com.Media Contact:Douglas ComstockFounderAED SERVICE AMERICAAEDserviceAmerica.com

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