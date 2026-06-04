American Shaman Agrees to Suspend Sales of Kratom and 7-OH in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that Shaman Botanicals, LLC (American Shaman), the largest distributor of kratom products in Missouri, has agreed to suspend all in-state sales of kratom and its alkaloids, effective immediately. This action ends litigation between the Attorney General’s Office, the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), and American Shaman.

“Kratom alkaloids, especially 7-OH, are dangerous opioids that carry serious health risks. We stepped in to shut down deceptive tactics that put public health in danger. This resolution protects consumers by taking these products off Missouri shelves,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Retailers who use free samples and misleading marketing to hook consumers, especially those struggling with addiction, will face swift enforcement.”

American Shaman has agreed it will not sell any kratom product to Missouri consumers in stores or online. American Shaman also agreed to abandon Missouri-targeted retail advertising, including billboards, and to, within 30 days, put controls and contract terms in place to prevent Missouri retail sales. If American Shaman breaches the agreement, including by making a retail sale of any kratom product in Missouri, the Attorney General may seek court orders to stop the conduct. If Shaman fails to immediately remedy its breach, the Attorney General may invoke an agreed $5 million penalty.

In November 2025, the Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation into the business practices of American Shaman. Despite learning of this investigation, receiving repeated warnings from the FDA, and having thousands of its products seized by the United States Department of Justice, American Shaman continued its unlawful behavior. Kratom products have resulted in the deaths of Missouri residents, and DHSS has warned against the use of kratom alkaloid 7-OH. Additionally, the CDC has published data showing that annual hospitalizations from kratom exposure increased by 1,200 percent from 2015 to 2025. A sharp spike in reports to poison control in 2025 coincided with the widespread availability of 7-OH.

In March, the Attorney General’s Office filed suit against American Shaman and a web of companies connected to it, asking the court to enjoin their continued manufacture, distribution, and retail sale of kratom and its alkaloids mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine (“7-OH”). The Attorney General’s action alleged American Shaman advertised “free samples” of 7-OH despite its addictive nature, and frequently without disclosing the risk of addiction in its marketing.

Attorney General Hanaway will continue to root out deceptive, dangerous, and illegal activities that threaten the well-being of consumers across the State of Missouri. Missourians who believe they were harmed by 7-OH or other kratom alkaloids are encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or by submitting an online complaint at ago.mo.gov.