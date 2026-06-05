Rooter-Man Plumbing and High Cotton Comfort Co. Mark Milestone with Licensed Pumper Haulers and New Pump Truck

Rooter-Man Plumbing and High Cotton Comfort Co. invest in a new pump truck following state pumper hauler certification in South Carolina.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rooter-Man Plumbing and High Cotton Comfort Co. have announced a significant operational expansion following the successful certification of Nelson Huggins and Bear Huggins as licensed pumper haulers through the State of South Carolina.The licensing milestone coincides with the acquisition of a newly equipped Ford F-450 pump truck designed to support the growing service needs of both companies throughout Charleston and the surrounding Lowcountry. Rooter-Man Plumbing has served local homeowners and businesses for more than 20 years, building a reputation for dependable plumbing, drain cleaning, and sewer services. As High Cotton Comfort Co. continues to grow its presence in the Charleston event rental market, the companies' ongoing partnership creates a stronger service infrastructure designed to deliver reliable support, faster response times, and an enhanced customer experience for clients of both brands.The truck features a specialized pumping system with a 300-gallon waste tank and 100-gallon fresh water capacity, allowing crews to efficiently service luxury restroom trailers, construction sanitation equipment, and other portable sanitation assets. The investment strengthens the companies' ability to provide faster response times, improved service reliability, and greater operational control as demand continues to increase.The new equipment will primarily support the restroom trailer fleet operated by High Cotton Comfort Co., which provides upscale restroom trailer rentals for weddings, corporate events, festivals, construction projects, and private gatherings across South Carolina.In addition to servicing High Cotton Comfort Co.'s fleet, the pump truck will also assist with servicing restroom trailers operated by Palmetto State Restrooms when their rental units are deployed within the Charleston market. The added capacity helps ensure consistent maintenance standards and dependable service for customers throughout the region."This is an important step in the continued growth of both businesses," said Nelson Huggins. "By obtaining our state licenses and investing in our own pumping infrastructure, we're creating a more efficient operation that allows us to better serve customers today while positioning ourselves for future expansion."The expansion also supports Rooter-Man Plumbing's long-term growth strategy. While the company remains focused on residential and commercial plumbing, drain cleaning, and sewer services, the new pumping capabilities provide additional support for portable sanitation operations and future rental offerings.High Cotton indicated that the investment lays the groundwork for an anticipated expansion into single-unit portable restroom rentals planned for Fall 2026, further broadening the services available to contractors, event organizers, and property owners throughout the Lowcountry.With licensed pumper haulers, dedicated pumping infrastructure, and a growing fleet of service assets, Rooter-Man Plumbing and High Cotton Comfort Co. continue to invest in the resources necessary to meet increasing customer demand. The milestone reflects a long-term commitment to service quality, operational reliability, and sustainable growth throughout Charleston and the surrounding Lowcountry.

Local Charleston Services

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.