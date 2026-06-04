The Post Dispensary Launches Concert Series Specials for Kentucky Medical Cannabis Patients

The First Fully Approved Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Kentucky Concert Event Series at The Post Dispensary, where culture meets product affordability.

Save Big on Concert Specials at The Post Dispensary! Owensboro, Bowling Green & Elizabethtown patients welcome.

We're making it convenient and budget-friendly for patients to combine their love of music with compassionate care and affordable products.” — Representative from The Post Dispensary

BEAVER DAM, KY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save Big on Concert Series Event Specials at The Post Dispensary – Owensboro, Bowling Green & Elizabethtown Patients Welcome!

The Post Dispensary, Kentucky’s first medical cannabis dispensary, is connecting with patients from Owensboro, Henderson, Bowling Green, Elizabethtown, Madisonville, Hopkinsville, and surrounding areas by aligning unbeatable specials with the region’s summer concert calendar. Located at 300 N Main St. in Beaver Dam, just minutes from major highways linking these vibrant cities, The Post Dispensary makes it easy and affordable for patients across the area to access quality products while enjoying unforgettable live music experiences.

This summer, The Post Dispensary offers special Concert Series Event pricing and incentives timed with headline shows at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater, the SPARKS in the Park 4th of July celebration, and nearby events like Owensboro’s ROMP Festival (June 24–27, 2026). Patients can stop by before or after shows for major savings.

“We’re more than a dispensary,” said a dispensary representative. “From Owensboro’s world-class ROMP Festival to Beaver Dam’s own Amphitheater events, we’re making it convenient and budget-friendly for patients in Owensboro, Henderson, Bowling Green, Elizabethtown, Hartford, and beyond to combine their love of music with compassionate care and affordable products.”

Unbeatable Pricing and Incentives Across Kentucky

The Post Dispensary delivers some of the best prices in the state, with frequent discounts of $5–$20 per item plus free merchandise and accessories on qualifying purchases. Patients enjoy a no-wait experience with convenient in-person kiosks and a fast online menu for quick pickup. The team is known for outstanding, compassionate customer service that makes every visit personal and stress-free.

Monthly Patient Drives

The Post Dispensary hosts regular Patient Drive events on the second Saturday of every month. These drives have practitioners onsite to evaluate and issue written certifications for qualifying patients at a low cost, also featuring application assistance and expert consultations in a welcoming atmosphere. The next Patient Drive aligns perfectly with summer travel patterns, making it easy for patients from Owensboro, Bowling Green, Elizabethtown, Madisonville, Henderson, Madisonville, and nearby towns to plan a trip to Beaver Dam that combines care with community and entertainment.

Perfect for Kentucky Music Fans

Whether you’re coming from Owensboro for ROMP, Henderson, Bowling Green, Elizabethtown, Madisonville, or Hartford for Beaver Dam Amphitheater shows, The Post Dispensary is just minutes away via major highways, making it easy to save big while enjoying the region’s vibrant music scene.

Event Highlights:

• State-leading prices with $5–$20 discounts and free incentives.

• Monthly Patient Drives – every second Saturday.

• No-wait experience with kiosks and online menu.

• Outstanding, patient-focused customer service.

Visit The Post Dispensary

300 N Main St., Beaver Dam, KY 42320

Phone: (270) 228-7447

Open daily 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Online menu and more information available at thepostdispensary.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.