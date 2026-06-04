Lisette Lucas Selected as Empowered Woman of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Lisette Lucas at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The honor lands as the world’s first High-End Success Medium™ names what the age of AI makes newly urgent: when machines can know everything, a leader’s last uncopyable advantage is what they can perceive.Known as “the leader for leaders,” Lisette Lucas works with the people who guide the world’s most powerful companies, and with those who coach their CEOs, reactivating the innate inner intelligence she calls their Inner-Medium™.The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, has selected Lisette Lucas, High-End Success Medium™, High-Frequency Business Mentor™, and founder of EnergyJoy, as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2026. She is the first to make mediumship a serious instrument of high-level business and leadership.She works with high-level leaders who have everything… except themselves.These are leaders with every answer except the one only they can feel. In her hands, success mediumship is not performance but perception: the disciplined ability to read what is unspoken, to access intelligence beyond analysis, and to return a leader to the inner knowing that data alone can never deliver. This is the Inner-Medium™ at work, a leader’s most powerful business instrument and most valuable business asset. Her work begins where conventional strategy ends, and, increasingly, where artificial intelligence cannot follow.That conviction is the spine of her work. As AI turns information, analysis, and strategy into a commodity, what once made a leader valuable, what they know, is no longer scarce. What they can perceive is. “Artificial intelligence can now know almost everything,” she says. “The one thing it cannot do is perceive. That has quietly become the last real advantage in leadership.” For Lucas, that advantage has a name. “This is the new era of Inner-Medium™ leadership,” she adds. “It is the edge you need to stand out and create your own category of one.”Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is a rare honor; only a select few women are chosen for this distinction, recognized for their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership, and contribution to others. These are women who empower others with innovation and compassion while creating change for future generations. Lisette Lucas will be honored at IAOTP’s 2026 Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City in December 2026.The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, “We are honored to have Lisette Lucas as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower men and women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman.”With close to three decades of business experience, Ms. Lucas is the world’s first High-End Success Medium™ and a High-Frequency Business Mentor™, based in the Netherlands and working with clients across the globe. Mentored by world-renowned experts including the legendary British medium Mavis Pittilla, hypnotherapist Marisa Peer, and peak-performance strategist Tony Robbins, she has devoted her life to helping high performers transform their personal and professional reality through perception, alignment, and elevated consciousness. As founder of EnergyJoy and creator of the EnergyJoy Mastery Academy, she delivers multifaceted transformational programs designed to awaken purpose, abundance, and authentic success. Her signature Above The Golden Line Method™ was created with a singular vision: to elevate more than one million souls into higher frequencies of EnergyJoy, empowerment, and fulfillment.Ms. Lucas was born into a family of builders. For three generations, her family helped build cities, neighborhoods, and thousands of homes: a world of real estate, construction, and enterprise where scale, responsibility, and thinking big were simply normal. She was raised amid money, status, and power, in a world of materialism and outer success where the finest of everything was a given, and that upbringing shaped a standard she has never let go of. Quality over quantity is her motto; only the best is good enough. It is the same standard that draws her clients to her: leaders who refuse to settle for anything less than the top 0.001%. But she also saw what lived beneath the success: the pressure, the weight of performance, the fear behind it, and the collapse that comes when a foundation is no longer strong enough to hold the weight above it. That world came apart in the economic crisis of 1993, when the family business collapsed. What first felt devastating became the catalyst for a profound inner awakening and a deep journey of soul-searching. Looking back, she regards those painful years as a blessing in disguise, the years that revealed her authentic calling. Through years of inner work, healing, and mentorship under some of the world’s leading experts in transformation, she dissolved the blocks that once limited her success and stepped fully into her power. That arc gave her something few advisors possess: the ability to move with equal ease among those who have everything and those rebuilding from nothing. Where her family once built the outer world, Lisette now builds the inner one: the foundation beneath a leader’s next level, because no structure stands without one, and neither does a leader.Over the years, Ms. Lucas has cultivated a powerful and distinctive methodology, blending industry-leading techniques with her own mediumistic and intuitive talents, transformational tools, and energetic mastery. This rare combination became the foundation of the Inner-Medium Leadership Academy™, where she trains service-based experts and professionals such as doctors, lawyers, psychologists, therapists, and coaches, guiding leaders through every stage of transformation, from inner awakening and emotional healing to personal empowerment and authentic success. Her mission is to help them reconnect with their highest self, embrace their true essence, and fully embody their greatest potential. Her work and insights have been featured in multiple international publications, further establishing her as an influential voice in transformational leadership and energetic coaching. Sought after by clients around the world, she is known for creating extraordinary energetic breakthroughs and life- and business-changing results.Ms. Lucas’s mastery rests on exceptional training. She pursued bachelor’s-level studies across therapy, psychology, coaching, health and wellness, and the psychic and mediumistic sciences. She earned her certification in Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT) in 2019 and completed the prestigious Mavis Pittilla Advanced Mentorship Programme in Manchester in 2016, alongside extensive coursework across a wide range of transformational and healing disciplines, continually deepening her expertise and expanding her impact worldwide.Throughout her distinguished career, Ms. Lucas has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2024, she was named Top High Frequency Business Coach of the Year. This year, she is being considered for inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine, and will be honored at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City this December as Empowered Woman of the Year.Ms. Lucas attributes her success to her perseverance, unwavering standards, and the influential mentors who guided and inspired her throughout her journey. Through every challenge and transformation, she remained devoted to growth, healing, and the discovery of her true purpose. When she is not working with clients or creating new programs, she treasures travel and time with her family. Looking ahead, she is committed to inspiring and empowering the next generation of leaders entering the field of high-frequency leadership and Inner-Medium™ mastery, helping them reactivate their own inner intelligence and build lives filled with purpose, abundance, and EnergyJoy.For more information, please visit: https://www.lisettelucas.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world’s most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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