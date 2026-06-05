Gilder Lehrman Institute President and CEO James G. Basker Receives Honorary Degree from Gettysburg College

James G. Basker, president and CEO of the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, accepts an honorary degree from Gettysburg College President Bob Iuliano during the College's 191st Commencement ceremony on May 16, 2026.

Nationally renowned historian recognized for outstanding contributions to history education

This recognition from Gettysburg College is especially meaningful because it reflects the work of so many teachers, scholars, and students who share a commitment to understanding our nation’s history” — James G. Basker, president and CEO of the Gilder Lehrman Institute

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History proudly announces that President and CEO James G. Basker was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters by Gettysburg College during the college’s 191st commencement ceremony on May 16, 2026.Basker was one of four notable leaders selected by Gettysburg College to receive an honorary degree, which recognizes individuals whose professional achievements, leadership, and service reflect a commitment to education and public engagement.A historian, educator, and literary scholar, Basker has dedicated his career to expanding access to American history. As president of the Gilder Lehrman Institute since 1997, he has helped transform the organization into one of the nation’s leading history education nonprofits, serving millions of students, teachers, and lifelong learners through educational programs, primary source collections, exhibitions, public events, and digital resources.“This recognition from Gettysburg College is especially meaningful because it reflects the work of so many teachers, scholars, and students who share a commitment to understanding our nation’s history. The most important measure of that work is not what we accomplish today, but what we inspire the next generation to learn, question, and contribute in the years ahead,” said Basker.In addition to his leadership at the Gilder Lehrman Institute, Basker is the Richard Gilder Professor of Literary History at Barnard College and has authored, edited, or contributed to numerous publications on American history, literature, and culture. His work has been particularly influential in advancing the study of abolitionism and the transatlantic slave trade.The recognition is particularly significant given the longstanding relationship between the Gilder Lehrman Institute and Gettysburg College.The Gilder Lehrman Lincoln Prize —established in 1990 in partnership with Gettysburg College—is awarded annually to a work that enhances the general public’s understanding of Abraham Lincoln, the American Civil War soldier, or the American Civil War era.Since 2022, Gettysburg College and the Gilder Lehrman Institute have also partnered to offer an online master’s degree program in American history About the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American HistoryThe Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History was founded in 1994 by Richard Gilder and Lewis E. Lehrman, visionaries and lifelong supporters of American history education. The Institute is the leading nonprofit and nonpartisan organization dedicated to improving the teaching and learning of American history through educational programs and resources.At the Institute’s core is the Gilder Lehrman Collection, one of the great archives in American history. Drawing on the 87,000 documents in the Gilder Lehrman Collection and an extensive network of eminent historians, the Institute provides teachers, students, and the general public with direct access to unique primary source materials. Learn more at https://www.gilderlehrman.org/ ###

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