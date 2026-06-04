Sea Girt Chiropractic Practice Takes a Whole-System Approach to TMJ and Jaw Instability

Dr. Anthony Pellegrino performing a gentle cranial adjustment for jaw and TMJ tension at Absolute Chiropractic in Sea Girt, NJ. Dr. Alexandra Zoda performing a cranial adjustment at Absolute Chiropractic in Sea Girt, NJ Dr. Anthony Pellegrino, CEO at Absolute Chiropractic

Absolute Chiropractic evaluates upper cervical spine, nervous system, and cranial patterns in TMJ cases that have not responded to standard jaw-focused care

When someone comes in with jaw symptoms that keep coming back, we look at the jaw, the upper cervical spine, and X-ray patterns. The jaw is often responding to something else in the system.” — Dr. Anthony Pellegrino, Absolute Chiropractic

SEA GIRT, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Chiropractic, a neurologically-based chiropractic practice in Sea Girt, New Jersey, approaches TMJ and jaw instability by evaluating the full spinal and cranial system rather than the jaw alone.

The practice is led by Dr. Anthony Pellegrino, DC, DACCP, CSSPP, CSCPP, CBS, and Dr. Alexandra Zoda, DC, CSSPP, CSCPP. Both hold the Certified Pediatric Craniopath designation, one of the most advanced credentials available in cranial-based care, which trains practitioners to assess the detailed relationship between cranial bone mechanics, jaw function, and nervous system input. Two of only nine practitioners worldwide hold this credential, and both work at Absolute Chiropractic.

The practice sees a consistent pattern in adult TMJ patients: people who have used night guards, seen dentists or physical therapists, and experienced short-term relief that does not hold. At Absolute Chiropractic, a TMJ evaluation looks beyond the jaw to find where the pattern is being driven from.

"When someone comes in with jaw symptoms that keep coming back, we are looking at several specific things," said Dr. Pellegrino. "We look at the jaw itself for deviation and bracing patterns. We look at the upper cervical spine to see if it is stuck and not sending appropriate input up into the brain. We look at X-rays for loss of curvature or reverse curvature in the neck. The jaw is often responding to something else in the system, and until you find that, the symptoms tend to return."

Patients who seek evaluation at the practice include adults experiencing jaw clicking or popping, chronic clenching or grinding, morning jaw fatigue, headaches associated with jaw tension, and neck tightness that tracks with jaw symptoms.

"A lot of the patients we see have been getting adjusted or getting massage for years," said Dr. Zoda. "They feel great the day after. Then the next day they are right back to where they started. That pattern usually tells us something specific. The jaw, the upper neck, and the rest of the system are not being addressed at the same time, so there is always a feedback loop pulling them back. That is what we look for and what we work on together."

Absolute Chiropractic serves patients from Sea Girt, Wall Township, Spring Lake, Manasquan, Belmar, and surrounding Monmouth County communities. The practice is currently scheduling TMJ evaluations through its website at getabsolutehealth.com.

About Absolute Chiropractic

Absolute Chiropractic is a neurologically-based chiropractic practice in Sea Girt, New Jersey, specializing in cranial-based TMJ and jaw instability care, airway and palate development, and nervous system regulation. Dr. Anthony Pellegrino, DC, DACCP, CSSPP, CSCPP, CBS and Dr. Alexandra Zoda, DC, CSSPP, CSCPP are two of only nine practitioners worldwide certified as Pediatric Craniopaths. More information is available at getabsolutehealth.com.

Contact:

Absolute Chiropractic

2100 Highway 35, Sea Girt, NJ 08750

732-945-5033

team@getabsolutehealth.com

Years of TMJ Pain Gone After Cranial Chiropractic Care in Sea Girt, NJ

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