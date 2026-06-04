Healthy4U Builds What Others Haven't: A Five-Agent AI Ecosystem for Whole-Person Health

From nutrition to psychology to clinical preparation, Healthy4U's five specialized AI agents work together to support every dimension of human wellbeing.

Every agent in our ecosystem knows about the others — that is what whole-person health actually looks like, and it is what sets us apart.” — Gennady Ochman, CEO, Healthy4U Medical Technologies

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While most AI health apps focus on a single function — a chatbot, a tracker, a symptom checker — Healthy4U Medical Technologies has taken a fundamentally different approach. The company today highlights the architecture behind its platform: a coordinated ecosystem of five specialized AI agents, each built for a specific dimension of human health, working together within a single unified experience.The five agents of the Healthy4U ecosystem are:1. SUPPORT ASSISTANT — The primary health guidance agent. Handles nutrition, fitness, sleep, and general wellness questions with personalized, evidence-informed responses. Draws on the user's health profile to contextualize every answer.2. BRAIN — The psychological support agent. Designed specifically for mental and emotional wellbeing. Offers reflective conversations, mood tracking awareness, and gentle cognitive support techniques. Built with a warm, non-clinical tone designed for everyday users.3. I'M HERE — The emotional companion agent. Available 24/7 for users who need a supportive presence in difficult moments. Built with culturally sensitive communication and integrated crisis routing for moments that require professional escalation.4. AI SCRIBE & CLINICAL CONSULTANT — Built for healthcare professionals. Handles documentation, generates structured patient overviews, suggests diagnostics, and gives doctors back the time they need to focus on patients instead of paperwork.5. PRE-VISIT AGENT (Health Passport) — Guides patients through comprehensive pre-appointment questionnaires and generates structured health profiles delivered to clinicians before the consultation begins.What makes this architecture distinctive is not the individual capabilities of each agent, but how they integrate. A user who begins a conversation about stress with the Support Assistant can be smoothly connected to Brain for deeper psychological support — or to I'm Here if the conversation shifts to something more acute. A clinic using the Pre-Visit Agent connects its data to the same health profile that informs the Support Assistant's nutritional guidance.This coordinated design reflects a fundamental belief at Healthy4U: human health is not modular. Physical, mental, emotional, and clinical dimensions are interconnected — and the tools we use to support health should be too."Every agent in our ecosystem knows about the others," said Gennady Ochman, CEO of Healthy4U. "When you talk to Brain about your anxiety, the Support Assistant understands that your sleep guidance should be gentler that week. That is what whole-person health actually looks like."One Israeli family medicine practice using the full Healthy4U ecosystem reported a 27.5% revenue increase over six months, 97% reduction in documentation time, and 30% more patient capacity — with no additional staff hired.Healthy4U is available on iOS, Android, and web. The platform serves users across multiple countries and is actively expanding into new international markets.For more information, visit healthy4u.world

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