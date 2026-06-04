Lieda Shadwick Selected as Most Inspirational Educator of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Lieda Shadwick at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lieda Shadwick , MAT, a seasoned Career and Technical Education (CTE) educator, was recently selected as Most Inspirational Educator of the Year (2026) by the International Association of Top Professionals for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.The International Association of Top Professionals, a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With more than two decades of experience in education and industry, Ms. Shadwick is a certified educator in Illinois and Missouri. She currently serves as a Career and Technical Education (CTE) teacher at Riverview Gardens High School (RGHS) in St. Louis, Missouri, where she teaches marketing, advanced marketing, and sports & entertainment marketing and supports students enrolled in Supervised Business Experience (SBE) and Supervised Marketing Experience (SME) work-study programs for the 2025–2026 school year. Beyond her teaching qualifications, she possesses specialized expertise in marketing, web design, and computer applications.Ms. Shadwick has an impressive and diverse professional career, which includes serving as an assistant coach for the girls’ basketball team at Riverview Gardens Central Middle School and as a keyboarding and Introduction to Business instructor. Since 2019, she has consistently demonstrated exceptional performance as a CTE instructor at Riverview Gardens High School, a position she previously held from 2005 to 2010. Additionally, Ms. Shadwick will be serving as the primary DECA adviser during the 2025–2026 school year. With over two decades of experience in teaching, advising, and various other roles across secondary education, she brings a wealth of expertise to her work. Furthermore, Ms. Shadwick’s eight-year military service, including a deployment during the Gulf War in the early 1990s, underscores her leadership and commitment to excellence.Before starting her professional career path, Ms. Shadwick obtained a Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) in educational technology from Webster University in 2005.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Shadwick has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was honored as the Top Career and Technical Educator of the Year 2024 and Empowered Woman of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals. She was also featured on the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine Special Edition (2024) and was featured in the International Best Seller Top 50 Fearless Leaders (Vol. 4), where she has a chapter dedicated to her. She was awarded the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award and was featured on a billboard in Nashville in 2024. She was also featured on the iconic Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square in 2025 and was recognized for her selection as Top Career and Technical Educator of the Decade. In 2026, she was recognized for her inclusion in Top 25 Global Impact Leaders and will be honored at IAOTP’s annual gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York in December 2026.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Shadwick maintains professional affiliations with the American Legion, the National Education Association, the Missouri National Education Association, the Association for Career and Technical Education, and the Marketing Educators of Missouri (MEMO).Looking back, Ms. Shadwick attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those entering the field.ORDER HER BOOKShaping Futures: A Life in Education, Leadership, and LegacyWatch her video:Lieda Shadwick Video FeatureFor more information, please visit:Lieda Shadwick LinkedIn ProfileAbout IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have provided thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide with the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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