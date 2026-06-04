‘Inside Louisville’ goes inside Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs

For Release: 06/04/26 8:45 AM

Kentucky’s Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs cultivates the next generation of business innovators. GSE’s Summer Startup program invites high school students from across Kentucky to pitch the next big business idea. Host Kelsey Starks meets with the president and CEO, University of Louisville students who recently won the top prize at the Collegiate Pitch competition, and program alumni who are turning their ideas into a reality.

Inside Louisville

KET Sunday, June 7 at noon/11 am

KET2 Monday, June 8 at 7/6 pm

Watch on-demand at KET.org and on the PBS Video app

For behind-the-scenes footage and photographs, be sure to follow Inside Louisville’s Instagram feed at Instagram.com/KETinLou.

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