Call Sheet Media Acquires Mystery/Sci-Fi Pilot NaturalAwe from Award-Winning Screenwriter Barry Lindstrom

Barry Lindstrom

Where Cosmic Judgment Meets Human Hope in a Race to Prove Humanity's Worth

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call Sheet Media is pleased to announce its acquisition of NaturalAwe, a high-concept mystery/sci-fi pilot created by award-winning screenwriter and author Barry Lindstrom NaturalAwe presents a bold, uplifting, and thought-provoking vision of humanity at a decisive crossroads. Set in the present day, the series begins when a seemingly ordinary dropped water bottle triggers a chain of events guided by celestial intent. As six struggling humans are drawn together through acts of support, courage, and unexpected connection, an extraterrestrial observer and a reconditioned legacy android watch from above, searching for evidence that humanity deserves to survive. With only six days remaining before the Galactic Council determines whether the species should be exterminated, NaturalAwe asks a timely and deeply resonant question: can humanity still prove its worth?The project’s tagline captures its central thematic force: “In a Universe of black and white judgment humanity must show its true colors or perish.”NaturalAwe has already earned recognition from Cinema Royale: Paris, receiving 2026 honors for “Best Web TV Series” and “Best TV Pilot.” The project blends mystery, speculative science fiction, social observation, and spiritual optimism into a series designed to challenge the dystopian assumptions that often dominate contemporary genre storytelling.“NaturalAwe stood out to us because it is not merely science fiction,” said a Call Sheet Media spokesperson. “It is a human story wrapped in a cosmic framework. Barry Lindstrom has created a concept that is imaginative, timely, emotionally accessible, and commercially distinctive. At its core, the series is about whether ordinary people can still rise above division, fear, and indifference when the stakes could not be higher.”Lindstrom brings an unusual and compelling background to the project. After more than four decades as a sought-after “Systems Janitor,” helping major corporations simplify complexity, resolve process failures, and navigate large-scale systems, he has turned that experience toward high-concept storytelling. His creative work reflects a lifelong fascination with social design, utopian possibility, human behavior, and the belief that there is no “them,” only “us.”“Sometimes it seems like things have never been worse,” said Lindstrom. “That we are incapable of fixing that which is broken. That those who blame everything on those not-like-us are in control. That the doom and gloom dystopian vision of our entertainment depicts our destiny. I prefer to write within a Twilight-Zonish genre offering an uplifting twist to the future of humanity and the planet.”With its blend of cosmic judgment, grounded human drama, and philosophical mystery, NaturalAwe offers a timely series concept for audiences drawn to elevated sci-fi, socially conscious genre storytelling, and character-driven narratives about redemption, connection, and the future of humanity.About Barry LindstromBarry Lindstrom is an award-winning screenwriter and author whose work explores human systems, social imagination, and the possibility of constructive futures. He is the creator and screenwriter of NaturalAwe and the author of Considering SomeplacElse, a novel centered on an experimental utopian community and the people who build it. His creative philosophy is shaped by decades of professional problem-solving, a deep interest in complexity made simple, and a belief in storytelling that moves beyond dystopian inevitability toward renewed human possibility.

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