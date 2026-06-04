Healthy4U Launches Tiered Subscription Model to Expand Access to AI-Powered Health Care

A new Free, Premium, and Pro structure ensures Healthy4U's AI health agents are accessible at every level — from individuals to healthcare professionals.

Access to intelligent health guidance should not be a luxury — our Free tier means anyone with a smartphone can benefit from what we've built.” — Gennady Ochman, CEO, Healthy4U Medical Technologies

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthy4U Medical Technologies announces the launch of a structured subscription model for its AI health platform, introducing three tiers designed to serve users ranging from individuals curious about their health to professionals managing complex wellness programs.The new subscription structure reflects Healthy4U's commitment to making preventive healthcare tools as widely accessible as possible, while creating the sustainable foundation needed to continue developing and improving its multi-agent AI ecosystem.The three subscription tiers are:FREE — Available permanently at no cost. Includes access to core health guidance features and interaction with the Healthy4U AI agents. Designed for first-time users exploring the platform. HEALTHY4U PERSONAL ($19.90/month) — Unlocks extended AI agent interactions across all modules, access to the full health tracking suite, nutrition and lifestyle analysis, vitamins and supplements recommendations, medication and procedure reminders, and Apple Watch and device integration.HEALTHY4U PROFESSIONAL ($299/month) — Built for wellness specialists, trainers, nutritionists, health coaches, and private practice doctors. Includes the highest interaction limits, early access to new agents and features, and dedicated support channels.HEALTHY4U CLINIC ($499/month) — The complete digital patient health management system for clinics, medical centers, wellness centers, and rehabilitation centers. Includes AI Scribe, Health Passport workflow, FHIR/HL7 standardized records, built-in telemedicine, and voice-controlled documentation.All tiers are available on iOS, Android, and web. Mobile pricing reflects standard app store commission structures."We believe that access to intelligent health guidance should not be a luxury," said Gennady Ochman, CEO of Healthy4U. "The Free tier means anyone with a smartphone can benefit from our platform. The paid tiers allow us to build the revenue base that keeps that free tier alive and constantly improving."Healthy4U's subscription model is live in the App Store, Google Play, and on the web platform.Download Healthy4U on the App Store: apps.apple.com/us/app/healthy4u-ai-health-assistant/id6742141790Download Healthy4U on Google Play: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=world.healthy4u.mobileFor more information, visit healthy4u.world

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