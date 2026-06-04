Althera Laboratories Appoints Dr. Arun Maseeh as Vice President – Medical Affairs

Logo Althera

Accomplished physician-scientist brings 25 years of experience to drive medical strategy and new product development for cardiovascular and metabolic therapies.

Dr. Maseeh’s career reflects a rare combination of scientific innovation, evidence generation, product development, and medical leadership. We are delighted to welcome him to Althera leadership team.” — Sanjeev Agarwal, Althera’s CEO

DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Althera Laboratories today announced the appointment of Dr. Arun Maseeh, MD, as Vice President – Medical Affairs, strengthening the company’s global scientific leadership as it expands its cardiovascular and metabolic portfolio across Europe, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and other international markets.Dr Patrick Aubonnet, MD is transitioning to the role of Senior Advisor to the Board on key clinical trials and related matters and will continue to guide overall company strategy working closely with our CEO Mr. Sanjeev Agarwal and Dr Maseeh.Dr. Maseeh brings more than 25 years of pharmaceutical industry leadership experience spanning Medical Affairs, Clinical Development, Clinical Research, Scientific Communications, Regulatory Strategy, and Product Innovation. He will work closely with the executive leadership team, reporting to Mr. Agarwal, company’s executive team and Dr Aubonnet to advance Althera’s evidence-generation strategy, scientific engagement initiatives, and New Product Development programs.A physician-scientist by training, Dr. Maseeh earned his MBBS from Christian Medical College, Vellore (India), and his MD in Internal Medicine from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana (India). Over the course of his career, he has held leadership positions at Cadila Pharma, Syneos, Novartis, Biocon, Troikaa, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals, leading global and regional programs across cardiometabolic medicine, oncology, gastroenterology, infectious diseases, respiratory medicine, immunology, and neuroscience.Dr. Maseeh is widely recognized for his contributions to several landmark scientific and clinical development programs. He played a leadership role in the Polycap (Polypill) program, including The Indian Polycap Study (TIPS), published in The Lancet, and the Wellcome Trust-funded TIPS-3 international cardiovascular outcomes study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine. These landmark investigations helped establish the evidence base for fixed-dose cardiovascular prevention strategies and contributed significantly to the growing global acceptance of cardiovascular polypill therapy.His scientific contributions also include a pioneering role in the development and clinical advancement of intravenous Rabeprazole, participation in the multinational IMPI Trial in tuberculous pericarditis, and leadership of global clinical development and medical affairs programs across various therapeutic areas. In addition to his industry leadership, Dr. Maseeh serves as a scientific reviewer and advisor for multiple peer-reviewed journals and was recognized as an Outstanding Manuscript Reviewer by The Annals of Internal Medicine, the flagship journal of the American College of Physicians and the world’s most cited general internal medicine journal. His contributions reflect a longstanding commitment to scientific rigor, evidence-based medicine, and the advancement of medical scholarship.Mr. Sanjeev Agarwal, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, added:“Dr. Maseeh’s career reflects a rare combination of scientific innovation, evidence generation, product development, and medical leadership. From globally influential cardiovascular prevention studies to pioneering therapeutic innovations and international clinical development programs, his contributions have had meaningful impact on both science and patient care. We are delighted to welcome him to the Althera leadership team.”Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Maseeh said:“I am honored to join Althera Laboratories at such an exciting stage in the company’s evolution. Althera has built a strong reputation for scientific rigor, innovation, and commitment to improving patient outcomes. I look forward to working alongside colleagues across Althera and Vibonum, our healthcare partners, investigators, and scientific collaborators worldwide to advance evidence-based therapies that address important unmet medical needs in cardiovascular and metabolic health.”About Althera LaboratoriesAlthera Laboratories is a patient-focused pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of innovative therapies in cardiovascular and metabolic therapeutic areas. Through its integrated scientific, manufacturing, and regulatory capabilities, including the Vibonum manufacturing platform, Althera serves healthcare professionals and patients across multiple international markets with a commitment to quality, innovation, and evidence-based healthcare.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.