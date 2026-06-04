Healthy4U Expands AI Health Platform to Central Asia, Entering the Kazakhstan Market

Healthy4U is bringing its multi-agent AI health ecosystem to Kazakhstan, partnering with local institutions to improve preventive healthcare access.

Kazakhstan has the ambition to become a regional model for AI-assisted healthcare — and Healthy4U is proud to be part of building that future.” — Gennady Ochman, CEO, Healthy4U Medical Technologies

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthy4U Medical Technologies announces its strategic expansion into Central Asia, with Kazakhstan as the first target market in the region. The company has initiated formal partnerships with local health institutions and is in active dialogue with government stakeholders to support Kazakhstan's national digital health agenda.Kazakhstan represents a significant opportunity for preventive healthcare innovation. With a population of over 19 million, a rapidly growing tech-savvy urban demographic, and government commitment to digital transformation in healthcare, the market is well-positioned to adopt AI-driven health platforms.Healthy4U's expansion into Kazakhstan is being pursued through its European entity, ensuring compliance with international data privacy standards and enabling alignment with EU-based frameworks. The company has committed to data localization requirements and is working to ensure the platform meets Kazakhstan's regulatory expectations for health technology deployments.As part of its market entry strategy, Healthy4U has:– Established local partnerships with healthcare institutions and wellness organizations– Initiated meetings with relevant ministry representatives to explore public sector applications– Adapted its platform content and AI agents for Russian-language interaction, the primary language of healthcare communication in Kazakhstan– Aligned its Health Passport and Pre-Visit Agent solutions with Kazakhstan's clinical workflow needsThe expansion positions Healthy4U to support Kazakhstan's stated goal of building a nationally integrated digital health infrastructure. The company is also exploring potential integration with Astana Hub, Kazakhstan's leading innovation ecosystem."Central Asia is one of the most underserved markets for modern preventive healthcare tools," said Gennady Ochman, CEO of Healthy4U. "Kazakhstan has the ambition and the infrastructure to become a regional model for AI-assisted health. We are proud to be part of that story."Healthy4U is currently accepting expressions of interest from Kazakhstan-based clinics, wellness programs, and healthcare distributors.For more information, visit healthy4u.world

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