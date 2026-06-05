Caretaker Medical Receives CE Mark for VitalStream® Multimodal Wireless Patient Monitoring Platform

Caretaker Logo VitalStream Logo Caretaker Medical’s VitalStream™ wireless patient monitoring platform provides true multimodal hemodynamic data across the entire continuum of care—seamlessly transitioning from invasive arterial line monitoring via the new VitalStream ART Dock (center) t

Wireless VitalStream Platform Expands Across Europe for Invasive & Non-Invasive Continuous Hemodynamic Monitoring — Announced from EuroAnesthesia 2026

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caretaker Medical, a pioneer in continuous, wireless hemodynamic monitoring, today announced it has received CE Mark approval for its VitalStream® multi-modal hemodynamic monitoring platform. The major regulatory milestone is being announced live from the floor of the EuroAnesthesia 2026 Congress in Rotterdam, where the company is exhibiting its next-generation wireless patient monitoring solution.VitalStream provides a complete multimodal solution, capable of delivering continuous hemodynamic monitoring in both non-invasive and minimally invasive configurations. This expansion allows European clinicians to access continuous, high-fidelity hemodynamic data by using either a non-invasive Finger Sensor or an existing Arterial Line catheter without requiring expensive single-use disposables. Both modalities are available on the same VitalStream device and utilize Caretaker Medical’s proprietary Pulse Decomposition Analysis (PDA) Technology to ensure clinical accuracy.UNIVERSAL HEMODYNAMIC ACCESS & INSIGHTSVitalStream ensures that every patient can benefit from continuous insight into critical hemodynamic parameters, including Pressure, Volume, Cardiac Output (CO), Systemic Vascular Resistance (SVR), and Fluid Response—enabling clinicians to identify hidden shock earlier and better manage patient blood pressure across all points of care.“The CE Mark of our VitalStream monitoring platform underscores our commitment to extending universal access to advanced hemodynamic insights beyond the ICU to all points of care,” said Jeff Pompeo, CEO of Caretaker Medical. “By offering both noninvasive and minimally invasive continuous monitoring with a single device VitalStream ensures that every patient, regardless of their current access or monitoring modality, can have continuous pressure, volume, cardiac output, SVR, and Fluid Management data to identify hemodynamic instability, enabling faster intervention and personalized blood pressure management. This is the future of proactive patient care.”The platform is powered by Caretaker Medical’s proprietary Pulse Decomposition Analysis (PDA) technology, which analyzes the pulse wave to derive a comprehensive set of continuous beat-by-beat hemodynamic parameters, giving clinicians immediate, high-fidelity insights essential for effectively identifying the early signs of shock and guiding ongoing fluid resuscitation.EuroAnesthesia 2026 attendees and European clinical partners can experience live demonstrations of VitalStreamART and the core wireless VitalStream platform at the Caretaker Medical exhibition booth throughout the duration of the congress.###About Caretaker MedicalCaretaker Medical is a leader in continuous blood pressure and hemodynamic monitoring, dedicated to developing innovative wireless solutions that provide clinicians with vital, continuous physiological data for optimizing patient care. The company’s flagship VitalStream platform is setting new standards for continuous, beat-by-beat monitoring across the continuum of care, and serves as the foundation for our next generation of digital health and predictive capabilities. Learn more at www.caretakermedical.net

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