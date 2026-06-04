The Design Besties and EDspaces Select Committee for the Their Teachers' Lounge Movement Coming to Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A prestigious selection committee of design and education leaders will choose one Title I Columbus school to receive a fully funded, professionally designed teachers' lounge makeover.The Design Besties (TDB), the national 501(c)(3) nonprofit transforming educator wellness through the power of intentional design, has recently announced an exciting new partnership with EDspaces; the premier conference and community for educational facility design, produced by Emerald X.Together, they're bringing The Teachers' Lounge Movement…a National Campaign to Columbus, Ohio. One Title I school will be selected to receive a professionally designed teachers' lounge makeover, completely funded through industry partnerships and donated products.The Teachers' Lounge Movement addresses the nation's educator burnout and retention crisis head-on, by transforming neglected faculty spaces into restorative, wellness-centered environments where teachers can pause, reset, and recharge.Meet the Selection CommitteeAn exceptional group of design industry leaders and education advocates will review video submissions from finalist schools and vote on the winning Columbus school.• Stacy Roth, Principal - K-12 Education Interiors, DLR Group• Harriet Grindel, Vice President, Multistudio• Emily McGinnis, K-12 Market Manager, KI• Dr. Deb Kerr, Superintendent & CEO/President, Bold Women Collective• Jolene Levin, Education Design Consultant & Host, Bold Women Podcast; EDmarketWhy This Work MattersTeacher burnout and attrition are at a crisis point across the U.S.; yet the spaces meant for educators remain largely an afterthought. The Design Besties are changing that narrative, one lounge at a time.Using human-centered, evidence-informed design, TDB transforms underutilized faculty spaces into environments that reduce daily stress, restore dignity, and remind teachers that they matter. Since their founding in 2024, TDB has completed three makeovers across two states, growing from a first project delivered in under 36 hours on a budget of less than $7,000, to their landmark reveal at T.W. Andrews High School in High Point, NC, which featured more than $70,000 in donated products and 20+ brand partners.A Partnership Built on Shared PurposeThis collaboration grew from a shared belief that great learning environments serve everyone inside a school, students and educators alike."Each project is a collaborative act of gratitude and design innovation. Our goal is to honor educators by creating spaces that support their wellbeing and acknowledge the vital role they play in shaping future generations." — Rhobin DelaCruz, President & Co-Founder, The Design BestiesAbout The Design BestiesThe Design Besties is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by creatives Rhobin DelaCruz, Nikki Watson, Lori Johnson, and Whitney Atkinson. Rooted in the belief that design is a vehicle for social good, TDB partners with schools, communities, sponsors, and industry brands to deliver professionally curated teachers' lounge recovery spaces that prioritize wellness, dignity, and human connection.Design with Purpose. Give with Heart. www.thedesignbesties.org About EDspacesEDspaces is the premier event for the education design and facilities community, bringing together architects, interior designers, school district leaders, dealers, distributors, manufacturers, and education-focused professionals under one roof. Through a dynamic mix of exhibits, conference programming, and networking opportunities, EDspaces connects the cross-disciplinary stakeholders responsible for creating, equipping, and improving learning environments. Attendees explore innovative products, emerging trends, and evidence-backed solutions that directly influence how students learn and educators teach. From planning and design through procurement and implementation, EDspaces is where the education facilities community comes together to advance the spaces where learning happens. For more information, visit www.ed-spaces.com For media inquiries, interview requests, or sponsorship information, contact Jess Robb at jess@robbmediapartners.com or thedesignbesties@gmail.com.Contact: Jess Robb | Robb Media Partners | jess@robbmediapartners.com

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