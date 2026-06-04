Healthy4U Unveils AI-Driven Health Passport to Transform Pre-Visit Clinical Workflows

The Health Passport digitizes patient intake and delivers AI-generated health profiles to clinics before appointments begin.

The Health Passport gives doctors back the first ten minutes of every consultation — that time belongs to care, not to paperwork.” — Gennady Ochman, CEO, Healthy4U Medical Technologies

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthy4U Medical Technologies today announces the Health Passport — a B2B clinical solution that enables patients to complete comprehensive health questionnaires before their clinic visit and receive an AI-generated PDF health profile that arrives with them at the appointment.The current state of clinical intake is broken. Patients fill out paper forms, wait in reception areas, and then repeat the same information verbally to their physician. Clinics lose time. Patients feel unheard. And crucial health context gets lost between intake and consultation.The Healthy4U Health Passport changes this flow entirely. Before a scheduled appointment, patients interact with the Pre-Visit AI Agent — a conversational AI designed to gather symptom history, lifestyle context, current medications, and health concerns in a structured yet natural dialogue. The result is a formatted PDF Health Passport that clinicians receive before the consultation begins.Inside the clinic, a second AI agent — the Clinic Diagnostic Agent — assists medical staff by surfacing relevant patient information, suggesting follow-up questions, and helping map reported symptoms to clinical categories. Both agents operate within strict boundaries and are designed to support, not replace, clinical judgment.Benefits for clinics include:– Reduced administrative burden on reception and nursing staff– More informed consultations from the first minute– Standardized patient intake across all departments– Exportable health profiles in PDF format for medical records– Multilingual support for diverse patient populationsBenefits for patients include:– No more repetitive paper forms– The ability to prepare their health story in their own words, at their own pace– A personal record of their health profile they can retain and share"We've seen clinics waste the first ten minutes of every appointment just catching up on context that could have been collected in advance," said Gennady Ochman, CEO of Healthy4U. "The Health Passport gives that time back — to the doctor and to the patient."The Health Passport is currently available for pilot deployment with partner clinics. Interested institutions are encouraged to contact the Healthy4U business development team at medical-b2b.healthy4u.worldFor more information, visit healthy4u.world

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