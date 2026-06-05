Crowder Announces Fall 2026 Crowder LIVE! Tour Featuring Rend Collective

Crowder Fall 2026 Tour

Lost & Found and Benjamin William Hastings Join on Select Dates

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum artist Crowder is bringing his unmistakable energy and genre-defying sound back to stages across the country this fall with the Crowder LIVE! Tour.

Known for delivering some of the most dynamic live performances in Christian music, Crowder’s concerts are equal parts celebration, worship experience, and high-energy spectacle. Fans can expect an unforgettable night featuring crowd favorites including “Good God Almighty,” “Grave Robber,” and "Somebody Prayed,” along with the authentic moments and electrifying stage presence that have made Crowder one of the genre’s most beloved live performers.

“These nights are about more than just playing songs. It’s about gathering together as the people of God and singing truth,” says Crowder. “It’s going to be a family reunion like no other. If you are heavy-hearted or you need a reason to hoot and holler and lift a joyful noise, these nights are for you!”

Joining Crowder on all dates is acclaimed worship-folk collective Rend Collective, bringing their signature joy-filled energy to the tour. Additional support on select dates includes Lost & Found from October 8–20 and Benjamin William Hastings from October 22–November 3.

Crowder LIVE! promises a powerful night of music, connection, and community, offering audiences a concert experience unlike any other. An exclusive pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 10th, with tickets available to the public starting Friday, June 12th at 10am local time. To sign up for the pre-sale, visit bit.ly/Crowder26SignUp. For tickets and more information, visit tprlive.co.

TOUR DATES:

Thursday, October 8, 2026 – Tulsa, OK – Victory Church

Saturday, October 10, 2026 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

Sunday, October 11, 2026 – Abilene, TX – Abilene Auditorium

Tuesday, October 13, 2026 – Carmel, IN – Northview Church

Thursday, October 15, 2026 – Sunset Hills, MO – Faith Church

Friday, October 16, 2026 – West Des Moines, IA – Lutheran Church of Hope

Saturday, October 17, 2026 – Wheaton, IL – Edman Chapel

Sunday, October 18, 2026 – Grove City, OH – The Naz

Tuesday, October 20, 2026 – Liberty Township, OH – Princeton Pike Church

Thursday, October 22, 2026 – Hixson, TN – Abba’s House

Friday, October 23, 2026 – Warner Robins, GA – Southside Baptist Church

Saturday, October 24, 2026 – Dothan, AL – Dothan Civic Center

Monday, October 26, 2026 – Monroe, LA – North Monroe Baptist Church

Tuesday, October 27, 2026 – Texarkana, TX – First Baptist Church

Thursday, October 29, 2026 – Cordova, TN – Hope Church Memphis

Friday, October 30, 2026 – Woodstock, GA – First Baptist Church Woodstock

Sunday, November 1, 2026 – West Melbourne, FL – Calvary Chapel Melbourne

Monday, November 2, 2026 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Main Auditorium at Downtown Event Center

Tuesday, November 3, 2026 – Longwood, FL – Northland Church

About Crowder:

Known for his innovative blend of folk, rock, electronic and urban elements, Crowder’s distinct style is characterized by his soulful vocals and eclectic instrumentation. His ability to seamlessly blend genres, from bluegrass to electronic, sets him apart, and with more than 2.6 billion global streams, he is one of the most influential voices in Contemporary Christian Music. Armed with six No. 1 radio singles, five GRAMMY nominations, and more than 20 Dove Award nominations — five of those being wins — Crowder’s exploration of faith, redemption, and personal transformation continue to catapult the genre forward. In addition to the awards and numerous RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications, the multi-instrumentalist is known for his genre-bending live performances that are anything but ordinary. Beyond his music, Crowder is also known for his philanthropic efforts and dedication to charitable causes. In 2024, he released his sixth studio album ‘The Exile’, the second in a three-part series that began with ‘Milk & Honey’ (2021). Crowder tours extensively and also performs at fairs and festivals across the US. For tickets and more info, visit crowdermusic.com.

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.’s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

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