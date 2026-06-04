Healthy4U Makes the Case for Prevention: Why AI Is Healthcare's Best Investment

As global medical costs rise at 10% annually, Healthy4U argues that AI-powered preventive care is the most cost-effective intervention available today.

Chronic diseases develop silently over years — AI can sit with a person in that silent window, noticing patterns and offering the nudge that changes a trajectory.” — Gennady Ochman, CEO, Healthy4U Medical Technologies

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthy4U Medical Technologies is calling on individuals, healthcare systems, and policymakers to reconsider where health investment begins — before the diagnosis, not after.The numbers tell a stark story. According to the OECD's Health at a Glance 2025 report, member countries now spend an average of 9.3% of their GDP on healthcare — yet only 3% of total health expenditure goes toward prevention. Global medical costs are rising at 10.4% annually, driven by chronic disease, overwhelmed public systems, and rising pharmaceutical costs. Meanwhile, research consistently shows that every dollar invested in prevention saves between $5 and $10 in future treatment costs.The conclusion is not complicated: the healthcare system is paying enormous sums to fix what could, in many cases, have been avoided.Healthy4U was built on a different premise. The company's AI health platform is designed to give individuals the tools, knowledge, and daily support to understand their health before it deteriorates — not to replace clinical care, but to reduce the distance between a person and the awareness that clinical care might eventually be needed."Chronic diseases account for roughly 90% of healthcare costs in developed economies," said Gennady Ochman, CEO of Healthy4U. "Almost all of them develop silently, over years. AI can sit with a person in that silent window — asking the right questions, noticing the patterns, offering the nudge that changes a trajectory."The Healthy4U platform supports this philosophy through several mechanisms:– The Support Assistant guides users through nutrition, sleep, fitness, and lifestyle factors directly linked to chronic disease risk– The Brain agent addresses mental health — an increasingly recognized driver of physical health outcomes– The I'm Here companion agent provides emotional support that reduces acute stress, a contributing factor to cardiovascular and immune function– The Health Passport creates a longitudinal health record that helps clinicians see patterns across time, not just symptoms in the momentThe platform is available at three tiers, including a permanent free option, to ensure that economic barriers do not prevent access to preventive guidance.Healthy4U is available on iOS and Android and is actively expanding into new international markets, including Central Asia and the European Union.For more information, visit healthy4u.world

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.