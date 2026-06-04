Joseph Ryan Hughes to Appear on Project Beauty TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joseph Ryan Hughes, entrepreneur and co-owner of Ryan Wayne Salon, a luxury salon brand recognized for its transformational hair extension and volume systems, is set to appear on Project Beauty TV, where he will share insights on luxury hair innovation, salon growth, and client transformation within the professional beauty industry.Project Beauty pulls back the curtain on the creators, founders, and experts redefining the global beauty industry. Each episode takes viewers inside the world of the people building the brands, treatments, and trends everyone is talking about. From breakthrough skincare founders and aesthetic innovators to elite makeup artists and beauty entrepreneurs, the series reveals what it really takes to stand out in one of the most competitive industries on the planet.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Hughes will explore building a luxury salon brand, advancing corrective hair transformation techniques, and scaling a beauty business through branding and innovation.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Project Beauty TV continues to spotlight individuals shaping their industries through skill and entrepreneurship.Joseph’s episode will be available soon on streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.projectbeautytv.com/joseph-ryan-hughes

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