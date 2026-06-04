Healthy4U Launches 'I'm Here' — An AI Companion for Emotional Support

The new AI module offers 24/7 empathetic mental wellness support, combining evidence-based techniques with a warm, human-centered approach.

We built I'm Here so no one has to face a hard moment alone at 2 AM — not a replacement for therapy, but a compassionate presence that's always available.” — Gennady Ochman, CEO, Healthy4U Medical Technologies

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthy4U Medical Technologies, an Israeli AI health platform, today announces the launch of " I'm Here " — a dedicated AI companion designed to provide emotional support and mental wellness guidance to users around the clock.Mental health remains one of the most underserved areas in global healthcare. According to the World Health Organization, nearly one billion people live with a mental health disorder, yet access to professional support remains limited by cost, availability, and stigma. Healthy4U developed "I'm Here" to bridge this gap — not as a replacement for professional therapy, but as a first line of compassionate, accessible support."I'm Here" operates within the Healthy4U multi-agent ecosystem and uses advanced natural language processing to engage users in meaningful, supportive conversations. The module draws on evidence-based psychological support techniques, including active listening, cognitive reframing, and grounding methods. Its routing system is designed to recognize when a user may need to be directed to a licensed professional, ensuring safety remains a core priority.Key features of "I'm Here" include:– 24/7 availability with no waitlists or appointment scheduling– Culturally sensitive conversation design, developed for diverse global audiences– Integration with the broader Healthy4U health profile for context-aware support– Clear boundaries: the AI openly identifies itself and never simulates clinical care– Crisis escalation pathways built into the conversation flowHealthy4U CEO and co-founder Gennady Ochman commented: "We built 'I'm Here' because millions of people reach a difficult moment and have nowhere to turn at 2 AM. We are not replacing therapists — we are making sure no one feels entirely alone while they wait, search, or recover."The module is available to Healthy4U users on iOS and Android. Premium tiers unlock extended session depth and memory continuity across conversations.Healthy4U Medical Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, and operates across multiple international markets including the EU, United States, and Central Asia.For more information, visit healthy4u.world

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