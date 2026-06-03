WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Today, House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Andrew R. Garbarino (R-NY) delivered the following opening statement in a hearing on the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) budget request for Fiscal Year 2027, featuring testimony from DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin:



Watch Chairman Garbarino’s full opening statement in a hearing entitled, “A Review of the Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Request for DHS.”



As prepared for delivery:

Good morning, and thank you to Secretary Mullin and Deputy Secretary Edgar for appearing before the Committee today.



Secretary Mullin, I’d first like to congratulate you on your confirmation. We appreciate you being here for your first hearing before the House since being sworn in. We look forward to building a strong working relationship as we continue our shared mission of keeping the American people safe.



Today’s hearing allows Members to evaluate the Department of Homeland Security’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2027. I encourage my colleagues to use this opportunity to ask insightful and productive questions that will help achieve our shared goals.

DHS has a no-fail mission: protecting the American people and safeguarding our homeland. That’s why it’s so concerning that the Department has been forced to operate through 119 days of government shutdowns over the last year, especially at a time when the threats facing our country are becoming more complex and constantly evolving.

The Department was created in the wake of the September 11th terrorist attacks with a clear mission: to protect the American people and safeguard our homeland. Nearly 25 years later, that mission remains as critical as ever. That’s why Congress and DHS must work together to ensure the men and women responsible for keeping our country safe have the resources, support, and tools they need to meet the threats of today and tomorrow.

As we approach two historic milestones for our nation, the 25th anniversary of September 11th and the 250th anniversary of American independence, DHS should be entering this period with certainty and stability. Instead, vital agencies within the Department remain unfunded to this day.



Repeated partisan shutdowns have weakened our national security posture and have delayed important work in preparation for hosting the World Cup and securing America 250 celebrations across the country in the coming weeks.



While Congressional Republicans continue working to fund the remainder of DHS, I appreciate that today we will focus on the Department’s plans for the coming year. Congress must get back to regular order through the annual appropriations process. Refusing to fund specific agencies causes instability that we cannot afford, and I would encourage my colleagues on the other side of the aisle to re-engage with those efforts going forward.

The threats facing our country today are more complex and dynamic than ever before. From violent extremism to the growing use of artificial intelligence by our adversaries, the challenge of protecting our homeland continues to evolve.



This Committee has a responsibility to ensure DHS can keep pace with these threats and has the tools it needs to safeguard the American people.



Over the last year, the Committee has engaged regularly with the Department and the private sector to identify areas where national security can be strengthened, and where the processes for doing so can be made more efficient.



To that end, the Committee has focused on: the advancement of U.S. cyber resilience in an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape; reauthorizing and expanding vital counter-UAS authorities for state and local law enforcement ahead of upcoming major events; solidifying the border security successes of the Trump administration over the last 18 months; modernizing TSA screening technology and creating a more efficient, hassle-free traveler experience; reforming the DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis to make sure threat intelligence is promptly shared with relevant entities; and exercising the Committee’s oversight function to hear directly from DHS components on their efforts to accomplish and implement these goals, and to understand where Congress can provide greater support to ensure successful outcomes.



Delivering on these objectives is no small task, but I am encouraged by the progress we have made, and will continue to make, in the coming months.



As Secretary Mullin knows well, the world will be watching this summer as we host the 2026 FIFA World Cup and celebrate America’s 250th birthday. These events are unique opportunities to showcase the best of America. They will require unprecedented collaboration between leaders at the federal, state, and local levels to secure these events and keep the public safe. DHS plays a leading role in this effort.



While it’s impossible to know every challenge that lies ahead, what we know for sure is that DHS must have the support, resources, personnel, and authorities needed to carry out its mission.

Today’s hearing will serve as the first of what I expect to be many discussions on how we can maintain positive momentum for the next fiscal year, and I appreciate Secretary Mullin and Deputy Secretary Edgar for joining us to discuss this budget request. I look forward to hearing Secretary Mullin’s testimony.



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