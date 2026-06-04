Data Shows Average Asheville, NC Homeowner Faces $14,700 in Water Damage Costs Per Incident

What a single water-damage incident really costs an Asheville homeowner First Restoration Services

With flood insurance coverage below 1% in Buncombe County, local restoration data confirms what a single water damage event costs Western NC homeowners.

What starts as a small leak can quickly turn into a major mold problem costing tens of thousands of dollars. Water damage isn’t something property owners should try to fix on their own.” — Shawn Silliman

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Water damage is the second most common home insurance claim in the United States. For Asheville homeowners, the cost of a single incident runs higher than most expect. According to the Insurance Information Institute, the average water damage and freezing claim nationwide reached $15,400 between 2019 and 2023. Data from First Restoration Services , the oldest family-owned disaster restoration contractor in Western North Carolina, puts the average local mitigation job at $14,700. That figure does not account for secondary damage when response is delayed.Why Asheville Homeowners Face Elevated RiskSeveral factors make water damage both more likely and more costly in Western North Carolina than in other parts of the country.Asheville receives about 44 inches of rainfall annually, roughly 16% more than the national average. Nearly half of all homes in Buncombe County were built before 1980, and older homes experience water damage at more than twice the rate of newer construction. Only 0.7% of Buncombe County's approximately 137,000 housing units carry flood insurance, according to a Charlotte Observer analysis of Census Bureau and National Flood Insurance Program data. For most homeowners here, a significant water damage event means paying out of pocket. Standard homeowners policies do not cover flooding.Hurricane Helene made the stakes plain. In September 2024, the storm dropped nearly 14 inches of rain on Asheville in three days. It damaged more than 9,200 homes in Buncombe County and left the city without drinking water for roughly two months. Total damage across North Carolina reached $59.6 billion, according to the NC Office of State Budget and Management.What a Water Damage Incident Actually CostsThe $15,400 national average reflects insurance claim payouts, not total incident costs. When response is delayed, those numbers grow quickly.Mold begins developing within 24 to 48 hours of water exposure and is reported in roughly 70% of affected homes. Delayed response can multiply total restoration costs by two to three times. Average mold remediation adds approximately $2,364 on top of water damage repair . Each hour water remains in a structure increases costs by an estimated 15 to 30%.The most common causes of water damage are not catastrophic weather events. Plumbing leaks account for 45% of claims, followed by frozen or burst pipes at 23%, appliance failures at 12%, and roof leaks at 10%. Most incidents are preventable. Basic prevention measures typically cost between $100 and $800. The average claim runs $15,400.What Restoration Professionals Are Seeing Locally"We see this all the time in our area. What starts as a small leak from a burst pipe, clogged gutter, or roof issue can quickly turn into a major mold problem costing tens of thousands of dollars. Water damage isn’t something property owners should try to fix on their own. The sooner a professional is called, the lower the repair costs tend to be and the faster the home can get back to normal." says Shawn Silliman, VP Operations, First Restoration Services (frs247.com).What Homeowners Should DoEvery homeowner needs to know where the main water shutoff is located before an incident occurs. In the event of water damage, documenting conditions with timestamped photos before any cleanup begins protects the insurance claim. Contacting a certified restoration professional within the first 24 to 48 hours limits total costs more than any other single action.Homeowners should also review their existing coverage carefully. Standard homeowners policies exclude flood damage. Separate flood insurance through the NFIP is available, though in Buncombe County fewer than one in a hundred property owners currently carry it.___Media Contact:First Restoration ServicesAddress: PO Box 2049, Fletcher, NC 28732Phone: (828) 684-1582Email: shawn@frs247.com___Sources:Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) / ISO Verisk, 2019-2023 water damage claim data.Charlotte Observer analysis of Census Bureau and NFIP data on Buncombe County flood insurance coverage.NC Office of State Budget and Management, Hurricane Helene Damage and Needs Assessment, Dec. 13, 2024.First Restoration Services job data, 2025.Shawn Silliman quote: Interview with First Restoration Services, Jan. 2026.___About First Restoration ServicesFirst Restoration Services is the oldest family-owned disaster restoration services contractor in Western North Carolina. For more information, visit frs247.com.###

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