Hope Brick Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hope Brick, an executive search specialist in the fashion industry and founder of Brick Executive Search, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she will share how honesty, candor, and experience-driven leadership strengthen executive hiring and support long-term business growth.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show explores each guest’s journey and the mindset behind their impact.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Brick explores how values-led recruitment and deep industry understanding improve both candidate and company outcomes, and breaks down how trust, mentorship, and clear communication help build stronger teams in the fashion industry.Hope’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on major platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/hope-brick

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