The State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Damjan Jović, met today with Silvia Cao, National Director for the Malvinas at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of the Argentine Republic.

The two officials reaffirmed their mutual support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of their respective countries, in accordance with international law and the relevant resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly, as well as their commitment to continuing cooperation and coordination in multilateral forums on issues of importance to both sides.

State Secretary Jović expressed his gratitude to Argentina for its consistent and principled support for the Republic of Serbia in preserving its territorial integrity and sovereignty. He also briefed his interlocutor on the current situation in Kosovo and Metohija, as well as on the progress of the Belgrade–Pristina Dialogue.