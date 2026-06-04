GSTX Plans for Silicon Wafer Supply Chains in the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand

Integrated platform aims to close critical solar materials gaps and support domestic industry.

Graphene & Solar Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:GSTX)

We are executing in a structured, methodical way – aligning sales, engineering, planning, and procurement workstreams in advancing responsibly through each stage.” — Jason May

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graphene & Solar Technologies Limited (OTCID: GSTX) (“GSTX”) today outlines its integrated solar materials supply chain strategy for high-purity quartz, polysilicon, monocrystalline silicon ingots, and silicon wafers. By creating resilient domestic manufacturing capacity, GSTX plans to address the supply-chain gap in manufacturing solar materials outside of Asia.

These solar manufacturing initiatives are being implemented by GSTX’s Quartz & Silicon Materials Corporation (“QSM”) subsidiary companies in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The GSTX long-term value creation proposition uses an approach focused on a quick time to market.

“We are executing in a structured, methodical way – aligning sales, engineering, planning, and procurement workstreams in advancing responsibly through each stage,” said Jason May, executive chairman and CEO of GSTX.

GSTX’s model is designed to accelerate commercialization, shorten time-to-market, and establish a strong order book of sales. Sequential expansion across the supply chain will begin with nearer-term silicon wafer manufacturing initiatives and progress into upstream capabilities for manufacturing monocrystalline silicon ingots and polysilicon. In the U.S., the QSM supply chain will comply with Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) rules addressed by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

While exact timing depends on permitting, contracting, logistics, and other factors, steps include:

• Finalize project readiness: Confirm equipment costs, complete implementation documentation, and maintain engineering/project management support.

• Secure inputs and customers: Foster upstream supply arrangements and existing off-take agreements while pursuing additional opportunities.

• Select and secure a site: Complete site evaluation and diligence, including permitting/utilities planning and finalizing agreements.

• Procure and deliver equipment: Negotiate equipment supply contracts in coordination with logistics and site readiness.

• Commission and begin production: Install and commission equipment, complete qualifications, and initiate wafer production.

GSTX anticipates initial wafer sales in the first half of 2027 from its first U.S plant. As an independent supplier, QSM intends to serve a broad range of downstream solar cell and module manufacturers.

About the Graphene & Solar Technologies Limited Group of Companies

The Graphene & Solar Technologies Limited companies are majority- or wholly owned companies and have the Quartz & Silicon Materials brand. QSM has its U.S.-based entrant to the solar materials industry focused on supporting domestic solar manufacturing with an integrated, resilient supply chain from high purity quartz and silicon materials to silicon wafers. QSM is led by a team with strong experience in solar, semiconductor, and quartz manufacturing. GSTX is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, and is listed on the OTCID Basic Market under the symbol “GSTX.” For more information, visit www.quartz.rocks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding financing plans, project development timelines, manufacturing plans, market conditions and potential benefits of government incentives. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. GSTX undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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