FS-Elliott Polaris P650 DF Centrifugal Compressor Wins Plant Engineering 2026 Product of the Year Gold Award

Polaris® P650 DF Centrifugal Compressor Receives Plant Engineering 2026 Product of the Year Gold Award

Recognized for its dual-inlet, double-flow design, the Polaris® P650 DF delivers up to 20,000 cfm of oil-free air in a compact footprint.

The P650 DF allows customers to achieve higher flow rates while maintaining a compact footprint and lower total cost of ownership.” — Justin Johnson, Director of Product Management at FS-Elliott

EXPORT, PA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FS-Elliott Co., LLC announced today that its Polaris P650 DF centrifugal compressor has been named the Gold Winner in the Compressed Air & Gas Systems category of Plant Engineering's 2026 Product of the Year Awards.Presented annually by Plant Engineering Magazine, the Product of the Year Awards recognize the most innovative products introduced to the manufacturing industry, as well as the technologies that help manufacturers improve operational performance, efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.The Polaris P650 DF earned the category's highest honor for redefining high-capacity, oil-free compressed air generation, delivering flow rates up to 20,000 cfm (560 m³/min) within the compact footprint of the proven P650 platform. By utilizing a dual-inlet, double-flow design with two parallel air paths feeding a single combined discharge header, the compressor achieves significantly higher flow capacity without the footprint, complexity, or cost typically associated with larger compressor packages. Designed and manufactured in the United States, the P650 DF delivers ISO 8573-1 Class 0 oil-free compressed air for applications requiring large volumes of reliable air, including bio fermentation, pneumatic conveying, petrochemical and refinery operations, chemical processing, water treatment, and industrial gas production."The P650 DF allows customers to achieve higher flow rates while maintaining a compact footprint and lower total cost of ownership," said Justin Johnson, Director of Product Management at FS-Elliott. "In many applications, it can also consolidate the capacity of multiple compressors into a single package, simplifying system design and maintenance while helping customers maximize available plant space. This recognition from Plant Engineering validates both the innovation behind the design and the value it delivers to customers worldwide.In addition to its high-capacity design, the P650 DF incorporates service-friendly features that simplify maintenance and support long-term reliability. A fully removable airend, combined with a horizontally split gear case, bearing, and seal arrangement, simplifies inspection and maintenance, helping reduce downtime and lifecycle service costs. The compressor is integrated with FS-Elliott's RegulusR2000 control system, providing operators with intuitive touchscreen controls, advanced monitoring capabilities, real-time performance optimization, and proactive maintenance notifications.The P650 DF expands the award-winning Polaris product family, bringing a new level of capacity and flexibility to customers requiring high-volume, ISO 8573-1 Class 0 oil-free compressed air. As the newest addition to the Polaris line, it reflects FS-Elliott's continued commitment to advancing oil-free centrifugal compressor technology. The platform combines more than 60 years of centrifugal compressor engineering expertise with advanced aerodynamic design to help customers improve efficiency, reliability, and overall system performance while reducing total cost of ownership."This award reflects the dedication and expertise of our engineering, manufacturing, and customer support teams," added Johnson. "More importantly, it reinforces our commitment to developing innovative solutions that help customers operate more efficiently, reliably, and sustainably while meeting the growing demand for high-quality oil-free compressed air."As with all Polaris compressors, the P650 DF is supported by FS-Elliott's global network of factory-trained channel partners, providing customers with access to genuine parts, expert service, and responsive support throughout the lifecycle of their equipment.For more information about the Polaris P650 DF centrifugal compressor and the Polaris product family, visit www.fs-elliott.com

Oil-Free Centrifugal Air & Gas Compressors | Reliability Built Over Time

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