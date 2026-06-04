20th Annual Bernard & Betty Egan Memorial Golf Classic Raises $195,000 for Samaritan Center in Vero Beach

Samaritan Center Logo Renee Bireley, Greg Nelson, Caryn Toole, Ellen Wayne Renee Bireley, Tim Burson Sr., Tim Burson Jr., Brianna Burson, Ellen Wayne Joy Kennaw, Jill Mattek, Lisa Brown, and Vivian McPeck 20th Annual Bernard & Betty Egan Memorial Golf Classic

Annual community tournament benefits transitional housing and essential services for families experiencing instability in Indian River County

The continued support shown through this event helps ensure the center can remain a source of safety, stability, and hope for families facing difficult circumstances.” — Ellen T. Wayne, Ed.D., CEO of Catholic Charities Diocese of Palm Beach

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Samaritan Center , a program of Catholic Charities Diocese of Palm Beach and the Samaritan Center Advisory Committee, hosted the 20th Annual Bernard & Betty Egan Memorial Golf Classic on Saturday, May 16, at Pointe West Country Club in Vero Beach, bringing together more than 200 local supporters, golfers, and community leaders in support of families in need throughout Indian River County.This year’s event commemorated two decades of community support and charitable impact, continuing a tradition established by the Egan family to help strengthen resources for vulnerable families across the region.Proceeds from the annual tournament benefit Samaritan Center, a 24-hour safe haven for families experiencing homelessness and housing instability. Located in Vero Beach, the center provides temporary shelter, life essentials, case management, and educational programming designed to help families work toward long-term stability and independence.“For two decades, this tournament has reflected the incredible compassion and generosity of the Vero Beach community,” said Ellen T. Wayne, Ed.D., Chief Executive Officer of Catholic Charities Diocese of Palm Beach. “The continued support shown through this event helps ensure the center can remain a source of safety, stability, and hope for families facing difficult circumstances.”Participants enjoyed a day of golf, community engagement, and philanthropy while helping advance the organization’s mission of supporting families as they work toward long-term stability and independence.“Events like the Bernard & Betty Egan Memorial Golf Classic play an important role in helping families in our community access stability, support, and hope during difficult times,” said Renee Bireley, Development Manager for Samaritan Center. “We are deeply grateful for the continued generosity of the Egan family and everyone who supports this longstanding tradition benefiting Samaritan Center.”Catholic Charities Diocese of Palm Beach extends special thanks to The Bernard A. Egan Foundation, Presenting Sponsor, which generously matched all sponsorship contributions dollar for dollar. The organization also congratulates this year’s tournament winners and thanks the event volunteers, committee members, golfers, sponsors, and community partners whose continued support helps make this longstanding annual tradition possible.For more information about Catholic Charities’ work with Samaritan Center, please visit: https://www.ccdpb.org/programs/samaritan-center/client-services.html About Catholic Charities Diocese of Palm BeachEstablished in 1984 as the social service arm of the Diocese of Palm Beach, Catholic Charities Diocese of Palm Beach is a nonprofit social services organization serving more than 15,000 individuals and families annually across Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties. Through 11 programs and ministries focused on housing stability, homelessness prevention, pregnancy support, disaster recovery, immigration services, care for vulnerable seniors, and support for victims of human trafficking, the organization serves vulnerable populations regardless of faith or background. Catholic Charities Diocese of Palm Beach is committed to strengthening communities through compassionate care and support services that promote dignity, stability, and self-sufficiency, while continuing to evolve in response to the changing needs of the communities it serves.About Samaritan CenterSamaritan Center is a transitional residential facility serving homeless families with dependent children in Indian River County. The organization offers a structured, step-based program supported by 24-hour staff and helps families develop the life skills needed for successful reintegration into mainstream society. Admission is open to families of all faiths. Samaritan Center is a core program of Catholic Charities Diocese of Palm Beach and a funded partner of United Way and the Indian River County Children’s Services Advisory Council.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.